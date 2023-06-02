Disrupting the Status Quo: emotive.energy Challenges Paradigms in Workplace Wellness & Leadership Development
emotive.energy helps individuals, leaders, teams & organizations build emotional capacity and flexibility, when pressures are unrelenting & crisis is mounting
emotive.energy supports organizations who want a non-coercive, emotionally healthy work culture.”LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- emotive.energy LLC, an innovative consulting firm, marked its grand debut last week, introducing a revolutionary new model of workplace wellness and management consulting that goes beyond the conventional methods. The firm is rooted in the belief that people - their emotional well-being and capacity - are paramount and take precedence over the need to preserve any organizational structures or status quo.
- Confronting corporate bureaucracy, rigidity, toxic workplaces with pragmatic, new tools for awareness and change
- Supporting individuals, leaders and teams to build emotional capacity and flexibility for more open, clear dialogue
- Reshaping organizational cultures, fostering workplaces that are not just physically safe but emotionally nourishing
- Enhancing team performance by reducing emotional burdens, distractions and other problems in work culture
Founded by Stephen Buehler, a seasoned healthcare consultant with over 20,000 hours of experience in the field, emotive.energy brings fresh insights and solutions to tackle corporate bureaucracy and toxicity. Buehler has a unique vantage point, having spent nearly two decades as a practicing psychotherapist, and over 25 years as an organizational consultant. He has a deep understanding of the psychological intricacies of organizations, teams, leaders, groups, families, and relationships. Buehler has also responded to over 300 critical incidents and community disasters, offering crisis emotional support to response teams and healthcare professionals in the aftermath of these tragedies.
Real, productive dialogue emerges from emotional capacity and flexibility. Engaging this dialogue well invites people to slow down, discern, and differentiate their emotional experiences to cultivate embodiment. Building a personal sense of embodiment creates a space for new ways to approach workplace dilemmas.
Cultivating Embodiment: Slow Down
The first step is subtle and small, and involves acknowledging the presence of an emotional situation or response. It requires a “moment of noticing,” which “turns on” awareness of what is happening around and within a person. The slowing down process is much less effort or hassle than most people imagine.
Cultivating Embodiment: Discern
Building upon that moment of awareness, the discernment step involves delving deeper into the enjoyment of experiencing … even if this last less than a second. By lingering with affective experience: the emotions, thoughts, and physical sensations of the moment, a person grows their embodiment and can better perceive their complex interplay of emotions, thoughts, and sensations happening simultaneously.
Cultivating Embodiment: Differentiate
When a person can differentiate the affective complexity of their own internal world, they can more easily form a permeable, flexible emotional boundary between self and others. A person can recognize and empathize with others' emotions without being consumed by them. They have self-agency and more choice.
emotive.energy is ready to consult with individuals, leaders, teams, and organizations as they navigate the complex emotional landscape of today's work environment
- For Individuals & Leaders: emotive.energy's consultation services aim to foster emotional resilience and self-authority, helping individuals deal with workplace pressures, problematic behaviors from coworkers, and burnout recovery. The focus for leaders includes a readiness for crisis situations, enabling effective, compassionate management at critical, emotional times.
- For Teams & Groups: emotive.energy guides teams in handling difficult discussions, establishing collaborative norms, and managing accumulated work strain. We provide support in addressing burnout and in the aftermath of critical incidents and crisis, facilitating incremental, useful change towards becoming a "crisis ready" team.
- For Organizations & Entities: emotive.energy assists organizations by auditing wellness strategies, implementing leadership development programs, and creating effective team dashboards. We can establish emotionally capable networks across the enterprise, with the overarching goal of fostering "crisis-ready" organizations.
In celebration of its launch, emotive.energy is offering discounted consultation packages for the remainder of 2023
- Consultation: 3-Pack: This package offers three one-on-one sessions focusing on addressing dilemmas through awareness and safe, small behavior experiments [US$750 US$675]
- Consultation: 10-Pack : Tailored for those seeking a deeper engagement, it provides ten sessions centered on enhancing self-engagement and embodiment [US$2500 US$2100]
- Consultation: Groups for Facilitators: A six-month program for leaders and facilitators, focusing on cultivating embodiment through dynamic group interactions and experiential work. Participants will develop more dynamic and emergent capacities by meeting as a group twice a month. [US$150 / month for 6 months; minimum number of participants to begin: 12]
Learning Experiences at emotive.energy are designed for the modern learner, providing clear, concise, and meaningful content. With a focus on micro-learning, the programs deliver easy-to-digest information, fostering natural interest and promoting new skills in accessible ways.
- Burnout Culture Survival Guide: This six-week program is specifically designed for workers and managers in high-stress environments. The guide offers practical skills for handling problematic co-workers, system pressures, and dehumanizing experiences, complemented by anonymous Q&A sessions, case studies, and real-life scenarios to aid in understanding and synthesis. [US$600 US$500]
- Crisis Leadership Boot Camp: Aimed at leaders responsible for crisis management, this six-week program equips participants with pragmatic strategies for managing unexpected or constant crises. Along with providing effective team management strategies for high-pressure situations, the boot camp features anonymous group Q&A sessions, case studies, and scenario-based learning to ensure comprehensive leadership training. [US$600 US$500]
