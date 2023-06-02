Global Education Buildings Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Education Buildings Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Education Buildings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s education buildings market forecast, the education buildings market size is predicted to reach a value of $679.80 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global education buildings industry is due to the increasing number of schools. North America region is expected to hold the largest education buildings market share. Major education buildings companies include IA Interior Architects, CallisonRTKL, Leo A Daly, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, HKS Inc, Gensler.

Education Buildings Market Segments

● By Construction Activity: New Construction, Repair and Maintenance, Refurbishment, Demolition

● By Application: School, Institutions

● By End User: Private, Public

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An education building is a building designed for various primary, secondary, or higher education activities, and sometimes the building includes space for students to live.

