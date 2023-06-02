Cosmetics Stores Market Size Expected To Reach $ 151.63 Billion By 2027

Cosmetics Stores Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cosmetics Stores Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s cosmetics stores market forecast, the cosmetics stores market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 151.63 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global cosmetics stores industry is due to the Increasing demand for cosmetic products. North America region is expected to hold the largest cosmetics stores market share. Major cosmetics stores companies include Avon Beauty Products India Private Limited, Kao Corporation, L'Oréal S.A., Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

Cosmetics Stores Market Segments

● By Product: Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup, Fragrance, Other Products

● By Price Range: Premium, Economy

● By Gender: Men, Women, Unisex

● By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cosmetic stores also known as beauty stores or beauty supply stores refer to specialty retail stores that are involved in the selling and displaying of cosmetics products. Cosmetics products are any preparation that intends to apply to skin and other body parts to improve their appearance and make them more appealing it includes skincare, haircare, oral care, sun care, decorative cosmetics, body care, and perfumes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Cosmetics Stores Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Cosmetics Stores Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

