Global Battery Recycling Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Global Battery Recycling Market?

The Global Battery Recycling market's remarkable growth has been one of the standout features in recent years. An upsurge from $19.56 billion in 2024 to an expected $21.91 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.1%, is evidence of this pronounced expansion. Several factors have contributed to this historical growth, including increased electronic waste, proper disposal necessities, the growing adoption of rechargeable batteries in consumer electronics, and electric vehicle market growth. Also significant is stringent environmental regulations promoting recycling and the increasingly paramount awareness of finite metal resources.

What Does The Future Hold For The Global Battery Recycling Market?

Gazing into the future, projections indicate a continuation of this rapid growth trajectory in the market size of battery recycling. It's projected to soar to $35.56 billion in 2029, displaying a budding CAGR of 12.9%. This forthcoming period of growth can be credited to various key components; prominent among these include an emphasis on sustainable practices and government policies promoting battery recycling. Other significant determinants envisaged to influence growth include the escalating demand for energy storage solutions and the surge in consumer awareness and preference for sustainable products. An ascending focus on a circular economy and closed-loop supply chain further bolsters this perspective.

Noteworthy trends predicted to shape this market encompass the development of innovative business models for battery recycling and technological advancements in battery recycling processes. An accentuating integration of blockchain technology for transparent and traceable battery recycling, along with urban mining to extract valuable materials from used batteries, is also forecasted.

What's Sparking The Growth Of The Global Battery Recycling Market?

One of the primary propellants expected to power the battery recycling market is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. These are automobiles powered either partially or entirely by electricity. Expensive disposal of electric vehicle batteries, particularly those housing valuable materials, makes recycling an appealing proposition. This recycling gambit serves to minimize life cycle costs by salvaging high-value materials and avoiding hazardous waste disposal expenses. As the number of lithium-ion batteries in the market proliferates with booming EV sales, the requirement for an effective recycling medium becomes even more crucial.

Post an operational life of 5-8 years, these batteries may not produce enough power for the EV, but they still hold utility for low-grade applications. These applications range from households, energy backups, renewable energy storage, and off-peak energy storage. Recycling of EV batteries aids in recovering critical metals – cobalt, lithium, nickel, and others, which can then be utilized for manufacturing new batteries. This confluence of recycled materials saves resources and reduces production costs. The International Energy Agency projects that global electric vehicle sales are set to reach a staggering 125 million by 2030, further fuelling the growth of the battery recycling market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Global Battery Recycling Market?

Several esteemed companies operate in the battery recycling market, including Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., Battery Solutions LLC, Exide Industries Ltd., Umicore NV/SA, Aqua Metals Inc., Gravita India Limited, East Penn Manufacturing Company, ENERSYS Corp., Fortum Oyj, Accurec Recycling GmbH, Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd., Terrapure Environmental Services Inc., Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co. Ltd., Anhua Taisen Recycling Technology Co. Ltd., Doe Run Company, RSR Corporation, Gopher Resource LLC, Glencore plc, American Battery Technology Company, Call2recycle Inc., G. & P. Batteries Limited, Retriev Technologies Inc., Stena Recycling Sp. z o. o., TES India Private Limited, The International Metals Reclamation Company, Cirba Solutions Co., RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc., Sitrasa Co., Recupyl SAS, Raw Materials Company Inc., Battery Recycling Systems Co., Johnson Controls International plc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Battery Recycling Market?

Major companies are entering strategic collaborations to improve know-how and enhance battery recycling efficiency. A perfect illustration of this is the July 2022 partnership between Redwood Materials, a US-based developer of sustainable battery materials, and Volkswagen Group of America, a prominent automobile company. This alliance aims to recycle all end-of-life batteries from Volkswagen and Audi electric vehicles, underlining the concerted efforts and joint collaborations shaping this market.

How Is The Global Battery Recycling Market Segmented?

The categorization of the battery recycling market is as follows –

1 By Battery Type: Lead-Acid Battery, Nickel-Based Battery, Lithium-Based Battery, Other Battery Types

2 By Processing State: Extraction Of Material, Reuse, Repackaging And Second Life, Disposal

3 By Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Other Applications

Further subsegments include:

1 By Lead-Acid Battery: SLI Starting, Lighting, Ignition Batteries, Deep Cycle Batteries, Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid VRLA Batteries

2 By Nickel-Based Battery: Nickel-Cadmium NiCd Batteries, Nickel-Metal Hydride NiMH Batteries

3 By Lithium-Based Battery: Lithium-Ion Batteries, Lithium Polymer Batteries

4 By Other Battery Types: Zinc-Carbon Batteries, Alkaline Batteries, Silver-Zinc Batteries.

What Is The Regional Landscape Of The Global Battery Recycling Market?

On a geographical landscape, North America was the largest region in the battery recycling market in 2024. This report covers all the regions, which are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

