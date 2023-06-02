Submit Release
Drummond sues Biden administration over unlawful open-borders policies

OKLAHOMA CITY (June 1, 2023) –  As part of an 18-state coalition, Attorney General Gentner Drummond is suing the Biden administration over its proposed new “Circumvention of Lawful Pathways” rule.

“The Biden Administration’s continued lack of a responsible and coherent immigration policy along our southern border is having disastrous consequences,” Drummond said. “This would-be rule only serves to compound the problem encouraging and allowing even more illegal immigration. I am proud to stand with attorneys general from across the country to oppose this misguided and harmful rule.”

The federal government has characterized the new rule as a means for continuing to regulate immigration since the expiration of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 public health order. That policy gave authorities greater ability to bar illegal immigrants from crossing the border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In reality, however, the new rule simply worsens the problem by redefining previously illegal border crossings as “lawful pathways.”

In addition to Oklahoma, the Indiana-led lawsuit is also joined by Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

The lawsuit is linked at https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2023/lawful_path...

