Fabulous Fanny's Unveils Captivating Summer Sunglasses Collection
Embrace the Sun in Style: Fabulous Fanny's Introduces an Exquisite Array of Sun-Kissed Frames to Elevate LooksNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabulous Fanny's, the celebrated East Village institution renowned for its exceptional eyewear, is thrilled to unveil its captivating Summer Sunglass Collection, featuring an exquisite array of sun-kissed frames. From vintage sunglass frames that embody nostalgia to classic retro vintage sunglasses inspired by iconic figures and eras, Fabulous Fanny's offers a remarkable selection that embodies the spirit of timeless style and individuality.
Nestled in the heart of the East Village at 335 East 9th Street, Fabulous Fanny's has long been revered as a destination for vintage eyewear enthusiasts and style connoisseurs. Their commitment to preserving originality is reflected in their collection of vintage sunglass frames, carefully sourced and curated to offer customers a unique and unparalleled eyewear experience. Additionally, Fabulous Fanny's presents classic sunglass frames that pay homage to influential personalities and eras, creating an enticing blend of classic and contemporary styles.
Vintage Sunglass Frames: Embracing Nostalgia
Fabulous Fanny's presents hundreds of curated vintage designer sunglass frames, many never worn before from around the world, that evoke the nostalgia of past eras available only at Fabulous Fanny’s. From the vintage 80's Nouvelle Vague and vintage 90's Chloe to Y2K Karl Lagerfeld, each frame tells its own story and invites wearers to embrace the iconic fashion moments of the past. With authenticity and craftsmanship, these vintage frames allow individuals to capture the essence of a bygone era and express their unique sense of style. Discover the perfect pair of sunglasses at Fabulous Fanny's and let eyewear become a personal expression. Each frame is a unique piece of fashion history, meticulously sourced and preserved to bring timeless style to modern-day fashion enthusiasts.
Here are just some of the hundreds of vintage sunglass frames available at Fabulous Fanny's:
Jacqueline - A Stanton Blackmer Original: Original Vintage. Never worn. Embellished with sterling silver, abalone, and marcasite, these Jackie Kennedy-style frames have been embellished by Stan Blackmer, Fabulous Fanny's designer to the stars. Only one available.
Binocle 72 752: Original vintage. Never worn. These have also been embellished by Blackmer. Only one available.
Oleg Cassini - Anisette: Original vintage. Never worn. Oleg Cassini was an American fashion designer born to an aristocratic Russian family with maternal Italian ancestry. He became famous for dressing First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
These vintage sunglasses frames, sourced and preserved by Fabulous Fanny's, embody the allure of past fashion eras and provide a unique opportunity to own a piece of fashion history.
Retro Vintage Sunglass Frames: Inspired by Iconic Figures
Fabulous Fanny's also takes inspiration from iconic figures to create classic retro vintage sunglasses frames that blend timeless elegance with contemporary flair. Let's explore some of these remarkable designs:
Norma Sunglasses: Inspired by Marilyn Monroe - we've made two eyewear frames in her honor, the Norma and the Jeane. If you want to know "How To Marry A Millionaire," start with these frames and let the story unfold.
Vince Sunglasses: Our Vince "browline" glasses are seeing an enormous renaissance today because the style almost universally fits everyone. What makes our design so fabulous are the two sizes, all the colors, and the intense focus on quality - all truly unmatched at this price point.
James Sunglasses: Inspired by James Dean, our James frames will give today's rebels plenty of cause to wear them.
Burns Sunglasses: Inspired by George Burns, we've updated Burns for those who believe anything but bold is boring.
Bob: Of all the glasses Bob Dylan wore over the years, he inspired us most with these classic cable temple designs. Comes with classic clip-on sunglasses to boot.
Winston Sunglasses: "You have enemies? Good. It means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.” Winston Churchill.
Gatsby Sunglasses: The Roaring 20s are back 100 years later and better than ever. Made with original cable temples, these sunglasses are the cat's meow.
Fabulous Fanny's commitment to offering diverse eyewear options extends to customers of all backgrounds and styles. Many have all found their singular looks at Fabulous Fanny's, making it a destination for those seeking eyewear that reflects their individuality and embraces diversity. To complete the eyewear journey, visit Fabulous Fanny's at 335 East 9th Street in the heart of the East Village. Explore their remarkable collection of “dead stock,” never-worn-before originals, and classic retro vintage sunglasses frames, and let their expert team help find the perfect pair to reflect style and individuality.
PRESERVING ORIGINALITY SINCE 1993
Over the last 30 years, Fabulous Fanny’s has cultivated New York City’s passion for vintage eyewear from a bygone era when everything was built to last, and movie stars became legendary. Named after one of the original owner's pet macaw, the increasingly popular store moved from its roots at New York’s Chelsea Flea Market to the East Village – the center of New counterculture – to meet the city’s increasing demands. As Fabulous Fanny's enters its third decade, optical industry legend and fellow vintage lover BOB HILLMAN (Founder, Pearle Vision & Eyelab) continues excitement and allure for a new generation looking to express originality in ways both old and new.
