The Barnacle Inn: A Nantucket's cozy accommodation ready for Summer travelers
This is an Inn where visitors can learn the rich history of the island and enjoy the local charm it offers.”NANTUCKET, MASS., UNITED STATES, June 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barnacle Inn, a Nantucket premier stay for almost a century, once again opened its doors to welcome guests for the 2023 Summer Season.
Just steps away from the chic cobblestone streets of downtown Nantucket, The Barnacle Inn is sure to inspire every ounce of beauty, glamour, and charm for new and returning guests. Built by Island tradesmen in the late 1920s, this is an Inn destined to wow.
Owned and managed by the Kiendl family for more than 50 years, the Inn has become a permanent staple in the island's uniqueness and luxury.
"We love sharing the wonderful space at The Barnacle Inn with guests from near and far. People travel from all over the world to stay with us for the unique experience we truly enjoy providing," said owner Suzie Kiendl. "The Inn enriches the community and is an inspiration to visitors."
Kiendl expressed how every small detail that goes into the Inn's design and operation must combine Nantucket's history and culture. From sails on every window shutter to each room that's named after historic whaling vessels, The Barnacle Inn is the ideal Summer stay.
"This is an Inn where visitors can learn the island's rich history and enjoy the local charm it offers," Kiendl said.
The Inn is approaching its 100-year anniversary since it first became operational and has big plans to celebrate the monumental occasion. The family expressed their excitement about continuing the local legacy of a family-owned Summer Inn.
"We are so fortunate to keep our Nantucket legacy alive for this long," said Kiendl. "Our family will continue to serve this beautiful community for the foreseeable future and we're more than okay with that."
When arriving at the property, guests immediately experience the captivating radiance of the garden landscapes surrounding the Inn. Like an immersive bouquet of elegance and tranquility, the location is perfectly situated for relaxation and excitement alike. The staff wakes before dawn each morning to prepare a signature continental breakfast that's served to guests on individual trays on the front patio or directly to the room.
The Inn resides directly across from the impeccably gorgeous Saint Paul's stone church that resonates with the beauty of landscapes and flowers through its Tiffany stained glass windows that are visible from the front garden.
Embracing the island’s rich whaling history, many of the local shops and restaurants embody the coastal culture. There's no shortage of local pubs and the coastal water sports are invigorating. Hearing 52 subtle chimes each morning from the downtown clock is sure to immerse guests into Nantucket's past and present.
If taking the ferry from Cape Cod, visitors can expect to arrive at the Inn within five minutes, and less than 15 minutes for those flying into the Nantucket Airport.
