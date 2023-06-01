Governor Newsom Proclaims LGBTQ+ Pride Month 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring June 2023, as “LGBTQ+ Pride Month” in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

This month – and every month – California stands with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community as they take pride in who they are and whom they love. Pride Month is a time to remember the gift that is our remarkable diversity, making all of us stronger as we continue to pursue equality, acceptance, and freedom for all.

The LGBTQ+ community has fought tirelessly for their very right to exist and to be treated with the respect and equality that everyone deserves. But their fight is far from over. Around the world, and even here in the United States, members of the LGBTQ+ community face continuous, hate-fueled discrimination and violence. Across the country, deplorable efforts targeting our LGBTQ+ community are undoing decades of progress, attacking our foundational rights and freedoms as Americans. We must confront this rising tide of oppression and intolerance to ensure that all are safe and welcomed in our communities.

This month, we celebrate the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community and their hard-fought victories to advance acceptance and equality. We must also rededicate ourselves to the continued fight – standing together, united, to protect and build on our progress toward a better, more inclusive, and safer future for all.

With the rainbow flag proudly raised over the State Capitol, California stands with LGBTQ+ people, their loved ones, and allies throughout the state and across the country. Together, we will continue to demand equal rights for all to create a California for all.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim June 2023 as “LGBTQ Pride Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 1st day of June 2023.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

###