New Book "Bridging the Gap" - A spiritual experience that changed everything

Calvin Cassady's new book recounts his journey to Heaven and the lessons he learned to live a fulfilling life on Earth.

305 W BISHOP ST CARL JUNCTION, MO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Calvin Cassady, a retired career educator and Christian author , announces the release of his latest book, " Bridging the Gap: A Spiritual Journey to Heaven and Back ." The book is a personal account of Cassady's experience of dying in a fiery car crash, being taken to Heaven, and returning to Earth with a renewed perspective on life.Cassady shares his experience of meeting God, witnessing Heaven's beauty, and receiving a message to share with the world. The book encourages readers to believe in God and live a life of Christian service, leading to a secure place in Heaven.In "Bridging the Gap," Cassady challenges society to build better communities, parents to build better families, and teachers to build better schools. He draws on his experience in Native American tribal government and decades of service in public and private schools to offer practical advice and inspiration for readers.As a former Director of Christian Education and media marketer, Cassady's writing is informed by his expertise in Christian education and journalism. His previous experience with both print and broadcast journalism is evident in the clarity and accessibility of his writing."I wrote this book to share my experience and help others build fulfilling lives," says Cassady. "Belief in God and living a life of Christian service secures your place in Heaven, and I hope my book inspires readers to live a life of service.""Bridging the Gap: A Spiritual Journey to Heaven and Back" is available now on Calvin Cassady's website and major online retailers. For more information, please visit his website.

Calvin Cassady in The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford