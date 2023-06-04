Macro Hedge Fund LHG Capital Closes First Single-Investor Fund at US$150 Million
LHG's assets under management are now sitting at over $1.3 billion.HONG KONG, HONG KONG SAR, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LHG Capital Management, a $1 billion-plus hedge fund specializing in ‘quantamental’ global macro investing, announced the closing of its first ever single-investor fund at $150 million, boosting the firm’s assets under management to over $1.3 billion.
Unlike its Separately Managed Account (SMA) products, which trade on a pari passu basis with its flagship fund, the hedge fund firm’s ‘Fund of One’ product combines its two macro strategies, Diversified Global Macro and China Macro, into a single integrated fund, with customized ESG integration, geographical focus, currency exposure management, return/risk profile, and lock-up period.
The new fund will be jointly managed by LHG’s Co-CIOs, Laurence Yang and Jeff Xu.
LHG Capital is one of the latest hedge funds to launch single-investor funds, following in the footsteps of its larger peers such as Bridgewater Associates and Brevan Howard. In the post-Madoff era, single-investor funds are becoming increasingly popular with institutional investors and large family offices, as they offer investors more control, transparency and flexibility compared to traditional commingled funds.
However, due to the operational scale and infrastructure costs, managers generally will not set up single-investor funds unless a high minimum asset under management threshold can be met by the investor, which typically starts at $100 million.
About LHG Capital Management
LHG Capital Management is one of the leading global macro hedge funds in the Asia-Pacific region. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Zürich, LHG has additional representative offices in Abu Dhabi, Beijing, and Melbourne.
LHG has a proven track record of generating superior uncorrelated, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles, driven by its modernized investment approach that combines traditional macro fundamental and relative value analysis with modern-day quantitative analysis powered by supercomputers, machine learning, and big data.
LHG runs two macro strategies, Diversified Global Macro and China Macro, and invests in a broad range of highly liquid financial instruments across asset classes, currencies, and geographies.
Sean Burton
LHG Capital Management
