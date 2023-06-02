Silent Falcon & Collins Aerospace team on new AI powered airport runway inspection system--No runway closures
Silent Falcon Partners with Collins Aerospace for Exclusive License of Change Detection Software
Silent Falcon (SF), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company specializing in the development of digital twins for airports and infrastructure, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business and provider of advanced aviation and aerospace solutions. Under the agreement, Collins Aerospace will provide an exclusive license for their cutting-edge change detection software to Silent Falcon.
Digital twins have emerged as a revolutionary technology, enabling real-time monitoring and simulation of physical assets in the digital realm. Silent Falcon has been at the forefront of this innovation with 1.5mm and smaller GSD, leveraging its proprietary AI and advanced analytics to create high-fidelity virtual replicas of airports, runways, airspace and critical infrastructure. These digital twins provide valuable insights, enabling enhanced operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, and improved decision-making.
Collins Aerospace's change detection software, recognized for its robust capabilities and accuracy of measuring pixel by pixel changes down to less than 5mm, will support Silent Falcon's digital twin solutions. This software employs sophisticated algorithms and AI techniques to detect and analyze changes in airport infrastructure, identifying potential issues and abnormalities with exceptional precision.
By integrating Collins Aerospace's change detection software into their digital twin platform, Silent Falcon will revolutionize the way airports and infrastructure are managed and monitored. The software will enable real-time monitoring and analysis of changes in physical assets, such as runways, terminals, buildings, and navigation systems, allowing airport operators and authorities to swiftly address any discrepancies or malfunctions.
The exclusive license agreement between Silent Falcon and Collins Aerospace represents a significant milestone in the field of digital twins and aviation technology. By combining Silent Falcon's expertise in AI-powered digital twin development with Collins Aerospace's advanced change detection software, the collaboration aims to set new industry standards for airport management and infrastructure maintenance.
"We are thrilled to partner with Collins Aerospace and integrate their exceptional change detection software into our digital twin solutions," said Grant Bishop, CEO of Silent Falcon. "This collaboration will allow us to offer our customers an unmatched level of accuracy and real-time insights, empowering them to optimize operations, reduce downtime, and enhance safety within their airport environments."
"Silent Falcon's commitment to innovation and their work in the digital twin space align perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions," said Jim Pawson, Managing Director, Intelligence Solutions with Collins Aerospace. "We are confident that our change detection software will benefit the way airports and infrastructure are managed worldwide."
Silent Falcon and Collins Aerospace aim to support the reshaping of future airport management through their collaboration. Together, they will help empower aviation authorities, airport operators, and infrastructure managers to make data-driven decisions, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance safety and efficiency across the industry.
About Silent Falcon
Silent Falcon is a leading AI company specializing in the development of digital twins for airports and critical infrastructure. Their AI-powered solutions provide real-time insights, predictive analytics, and operational optimization, revolutionizing the way airports are managed.
About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace is a business of Raytheon Technologies, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.
