3 Expert-Approved Newborn Sleep Hacks To Get Parents Through the Night

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After her divorce, single mother of three Ann Marks experienced the struggles of balancing it all. With newborn twins and a full-time job, running on sleepless nights was not an option. Ann found a passion and a talent for getting her children to sleep without sleep training and without the cry it out method. Turning pain into passion, Ann decided to share her gift of sleep with the world, and the popular infant sleep program, full feedings®, was born.

The Full Feedings Method is a needs-based approach to infant and toddler sleep. From birth, Ann encourages parents to age-appropriately meet their child's food and sleep needs fully via flexible daily routines. These routines allow for the day-to-day variations that come along with raising children. The Full Feedings Method focuses on keeping consistent the things that can be controlled (e.g., start of day time, bedtime, wake windows, full feeds, etc.) and building a flexible "routine" with the things that are out of our control. Once a baby is old enough (typically 8 - 12 weeks), and their needs are consistently and fully met, nighttime sleep naturally follows, which ultimately alleviates the need to "sleep train" or let them "cry it out." The beauty of a needs-based approach is that parents can safely adopt this "way of life" from birth.

What’s her secret? Ann Marks believes there are three simple ingredients why babies wake up during the night, here’s how anyone can combat them.

1. Hunger - By feeding a baby fully enough during the daytime, there is no “need” to feed at night. Most average size babies can consume enough during the daytime hours by 8-12 weeks old. As the baby ages, you must preemptively increase daytime milk intake to avoid sleep disruption.

2. Over tiredness - Ensure the baby doesn’t become overtired by preventing them from staying awake too long in any wake period, based on what is age-appropriate. This ensures the baby doesn’t

wake at night due to increased cortisol levels.

3. Too much daytime sleep - Ensure the baby doesn’t get too much daytime sleep by waking them to limit their nap time, based on their age and how much they can biologically sleep in 24 hours. Yes, contrary to the saying “never wake a sleeping baby,” sometimes it’s a must!

By focusing primarily on these three ingredients that disrupt infant sleep and making age-appropriate changes to the routine as the child grows, parents can guarantee more sleep for themselves and their baby. The current narrative surrounding infant sleep perpetuates the acceptance of sleep deprivation, but it doesn't have to be the norm. It is possible for parents to prioritize their own sleep, but for those who need extra help there is full feedings.