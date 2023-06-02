The Global Movement in Clean, Youth-Empowering Skincare is Coming to Pop Up Grocer

GRYT Partners with Innovative Local Shop, Introducing Nationwide Audience to Good-for-You, Just-for-Youth Skincare with a Purpose - Available June 3rd

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning June 3rd, GRYT can be found as part of the curated, conscious selection at Pop Up Grocer , both online and in-person Established by three moms and business partners with expertise in functional medicine, public health/education, and brand building, GRYT aims to empower a generation of teens and tweens toward the lifelong healthy habits that develop resilience, self-confidence, and success. Following a highly-anticipated NYC launch in mid-May at which the founders debuted their science-backed, youth-focused skincare line, the brand now partners with local hot spot Pop Up Grocer to reach more adolescent and parent shoppers.“We are thrilled to be part of Pop Up Grocer’s newest product lineup,” shares GRYT Co-Founder Caroline Kusnetz. “This is our chance to introduce ourselves to several generations of conscious shoppers in New York City and beyond.”GRYT is on a mission to instill lasting self-confidence in the nation’s youth, and skincare is only the beginning. With an entire generation struggling to overcome anxiety, depression , and other challenges that accompany 24/7 virtual connection, the brand is building momentum toward a global empowerment movement that gives adolescents the knowledge and tools to enjoy a healthy, successful life. The initial GRYT product line addresses the primary skin concerns adolescents face with three safe, science-based essentials:FACE COURAGE Daily Cleanser ($16 for 4.22 fl oz) - Cleanse AM and PM with a low-pH formula that removes surface oil and dirt without stripping skin of its essential moisture. Multi-acting niacinamide creates a lipid moisture barrier to minimize redness and pores while regulating sebum (oil), in addition to antioxidant-rich willow bark extract, hydrating vitamin B5, plus soothing aloe vera and green tea extract.BALANCING ACT Daily Moisturizer ($18 for 1.7 fl oz) - Since teens and tweens already live a balancing act daily, this multi-purpose daily moisturizer gives them one less thing to think about. Apply every morning after cleansing to create a natural skin barrier that keeps acne at bay and regulates skin oils with a robust combination of jojoba oil, vitamin B3, probiotic ferment, bisabolol (the active ingredient in Chamomile), and squalene (an organic compound that mimics the body’s own natural oils). An anti-inflammatory mix of organic pomegranate fruit, licorice root, milk thistle, and turmeric root also helps to combat redness and irritation.SO CHILL Nighttime Serum ($24 for 1 fl oz) - Layer over moisturizer before bed to help clear and soothe skin with acne-fighting salicylic acid, plus inflammation-fighting curcumin and licorice root. Features proprietary GRYT Calming Complex, a blend of stress-reducing ashwagandha, oil-regulating jojoba, and pore-minimizing niacinamide.With a distinct focus on sustainability, including a rePurpose plastic neutral certification and plans to achieve B-Corp status, GRYT sets a positive example and proudly fulfills Pop Up Grocer’s mission to spread joy by supporting the growth of smaller, more conscious, well-designed brands. Shop the collection beginning June 3rd at Pop Up Grocer’s flagship location (205 Bleecker Street, NYC) or online at popupgrocer.com and gotgryt.com. Follow @GotGryt on Instagram for a daily dose of GRYT. GRYT - Developing healthy habits for growing humans.# # #About GRYT:Established in 2023 by Co-Founders Caroline Kusnetz, Carly Kaufman, and Kathryn Beaton, GRYT is a multi-faceted movement to equip and empower a struggling generation of youth (ages 8-16) to build healthy mind-body habits that are foundational to achieving a sense of self-efficacy, resilience, and a place of leadership amid a sustainability-focused future. Modern adolescents face a rising amount of social/emotional challenges and external stressors - particularly post-pandemic - increasing feelings of anxiety, depression, and isolation. Starting with a lineup of skincare specifically designed for puberty-related complexion fluctuations, GRYT is stepping in to equip parents and teens alike for long term success with access to made-for-teens/tweens self-care products, educational resources, community involvement initiatives, and more. Shop now at gotgryt.com and follow @GotGryt on Instagram for a daily dose of GRYT. GRYT - Developing healthy habits for growing humans.About Pop Up Grocer:Founded in 2019, Pop Up Grocer is a family of curated shops - both online and IRL - that feature new, better-for-you products. The constantly-shifting lineup features new, hard-to-find products that support a fun, memorable shopping experience and celebrate creative, good-for-you newcomers making their name in the marketplace. Learn more at popupgrocer.com. Follow @popup.grocer on Instagram for store updates and announcements.