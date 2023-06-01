Submit Release
Bridge work on US 83 bypass to begin in Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 6, on U.S. Highway 83 west bypass in Minot.

Rehabilitation work on the CP Rail bridge project involves grinding the asphalt overlay on the bridge deck.

A one-lane closure will begin south of Fifth Avenue SW/US 83 Bypass intersection and continue across the northbound CP Rail bridge.  Speed will be reduced to 35 mph.

This portion of the project is expected to be completed June 16. Additional repair work will commence at a later date.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

