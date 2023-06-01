Martinsen Wealth Management, LLC Acquires Holmes Financial Services
Martinsen Wealth Management, LLC Acquires Tucson Firm
If you make a million dollars before lunch and you spend a million and one dollars before dinner, you go to bed broke and in debt.”TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to expand their individualized financial solutions to more Arizonians, Martinsen Wealth Management, LLC has completed its acquisition of Holmes Financial Services, a Tucson-based financial services firm established in 1993. The merger of the two companies will create a stronger, more competitive entity in the financial services industry. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Martinsen Wealth Management, LLC as it expands its presence in the Arizona financial services market.
"We are thrilled to welcome the clients and team members of Holmes Financial Services to the Martinsen Wealth Management family," said Lane Martinsen, CEO of Martinsen Wealth Management LLC. "Serving Tucson since 1993, Holmes Financial Services has an outstanding reputation for providing comprehensive financial planning and investment management services, and we are excited to build upon that family legacy."
The acquisition of Holmes Financial Services brings a team of experienced financial advisors and staff to Martinsen Wealth Management LLC. The combined team will leverage their expertise to provide customized financial solutions and an exceptional client experience.
"We are confident that this merger will enable us to better serve our clients by having a team of experts that are focused on doing what’s right for our clients as well as providing access to a broader range of resources," said Ken Holmes, President of Holmes Financial Services. "We are excited to join forces with Martinsen Wealth Management, LLC and look forward to the opportunities ahead."
About Martinsen Wealth Management, LLC:
Martinsen Wealth Management, LLC is a leading wealth management and holistic financial planning firm with offices located in Tempe, Arizona, Valencia, California, and now Tucson, Arizona. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning, insurance, and investment management services to individuals, families, and small businesses. With a team of experienced financial advisors, Martinsen Wealth Management LLC is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals.
LANE MARTINSEN, the CEO of Martinsen Wealth Management, is the bestselling author of The Holistic Retirement Planning Revolution and the host of the popular YouTube channel The Financial Fast Lane. He is an Investment Advisor Representative and a member of the Ed Slott, CPA Elite IRA Advisor Group, National Ethics Association, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), Top of the Table, The Association of Financial Educators, and The Society of Financial Awareness. Martinsen has served clients for more than two decades as well as trained and mentored hundreds of other financial advisors around the country.
Investment advisory services are offered through First Advisors National, LLC (“FAN Advisors”). FAN Advisors is an investment advisor firm registered pursuant to the regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Lane Martinsen and Ken Holmes are investment advisor representatives of FAN Advisors and are registered to only offer specific advisory services through FAN Advisors. FAN Advisors does not offer insurance services. The FAN Advisors written disclosure document is available upon request; please review it for details regarding advisory services. FAN Advisors and Martinsen Wealth Management, LLC are independently owned and operated.
