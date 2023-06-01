P-EBT Distribution for Summer 2022

The Nutrition Assistance Program, (NAP) in conjunction with the Public School System (PSS) Child Nutrition Program, has announced the P-EBT distribution schedule for Summer 2022 (School Year 2021-2022).

Children enrolled in public and private school Grade K to 12 are considered school-aged children and PSS Early Head Start and Head Start are qualified for the Summer 2022 P-EBT. Children below 6 years of age who are NAP clients during the summer months of June, July, OR August 2022 will be entitled for the summer benefit.

The Summer P-EBT distribution on Saipan will be issued based on the last name of the Parent or Guardian. The following is the schedule for P-EBT pick-up:

First Letter of Last Name Date Day ‘A’ to ‘B’ June 09th Friday ‘C’ to ‘D’ June 10th Saturday ‘E’ to ‘K’ June 12th Monday ‘L’ to ‘N’ June 13th Tuesday ‘O’ to ‘R’ June 14th Wednesday ‘S’ to ‘T’ June 15th Thursday ‘U’ to ‘Z’ June 16th Friday OPEN DAY June 20th – September 30th

Benefits will be issued from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily during the scheduled dates of P-EBT distribution. ‘Open Day’ is the designated date for households who were not able to pick up their benefits based on their scheduled date. Households are advised to follow the schedule accordingly.

Households will be required to provide valid photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, municipal ID, U.S. permanent resident card, etc. The identity of the parent or legal guardian will be verified against the list of eligible households.

P-EBT benefits will be provided through a drive-thru distribution service at the NAP office in As Lito. To ensure a smooth process, households will be required to follow the traffic flow for the drive-thru procedure.

The separate distribution schedule for Tinian and Rota will be facilitated by the DCCA offices on Tinian and Rota.

For inquiries regarding the P-EBT program please call the P-EBT Call Center at 670-287-3063/3064/3065.

###