Manchin Announces More Than $1 Million for Nicholas County Head Start Program

June 01, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,058,306 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the Nicholas Community Action Partnership Head Start Program. Head Start supports educational growth from birth to age five through services that strengthen early learning and emotional development, health and safety and family well-being.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “Head Start provides children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing more than $1 million to support the vital efforts of the Nicholas Community Action Partnership. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children.”