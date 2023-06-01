B.C. boosts support for people living with eating disorders

CANADA, June 1 - People living with eating disorders will have access to more supports as B.C. expands counselling services offered by the Looking Glass Foundation for Eating Disorders.

With new funding from the Province, the foundation is expanding its programs and services that support individuals throughout B.C. who are affected by eating disorders and disordered eating. This funding could lead to the support of 10 to 15 practicum students per year, each providing approximately 40 hours of individual counselling per month for as many as 100 clients in total.

“When people make the important decision to reach out for help, it’s important that the right services are available to answer the call,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “That’s why government is supporting leading organizations like the Looking Glass Foundation so more people living with eating disorders can access immediate and compassionate support and the care they need.”

The Looking Glass Counselling | Bridge the Gap program provides affordable one-to-one eating disorder therapeutic counselling by practicum students, who are supervised by an eating disorder therapist. The program aims to give people a safe space to process their challenges and gain a sense of hope that recovery is possible, while equipping new therapists with the specialized skills and experience to meet the needs of those affected by disordered eating.

The Province has provided more than $1.1 million to expand the availability of these counselling sessions, which will be available weekly or every two weeks.

“More people than ever before are struggling with eating disorders – people of every age, gender, size – from every corner of British Columbia,” said Lisa Brooks, executive director, Looking Glass Foundation. “This funding is crucial to increasing access to affordable eating disorder counselling support in B.C.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in the number and severity of eating disorder cases. Anorexia nervosa, a type of eating disorder, is the leading cause of death for young women from ages 15 to 24. Enhancing supports for young people living with mental-health and addiction challenges is a part of A Pathway to Hope, government’s plan to build an integrated system of mental-health and addictions care that is equitable to everyone in the province.

Friday, June 2, 2023, is World Eating Disorders Action Day. This year’s theme highlights that recovery from an eating disorder is real and possible.

Quotes:

Sal, 2022 Looking Glass Counselling | Bridge the Gap practicum student (name has been changed to protect identity) –

“I learned so much working with this population, and the supervision offered opportunities for deep learning and reflection. Each client with an eating disorder comes with complicated life experiences. This program has the potential to offer early intervention for eating disorders and more accessible support for all.”

Mary, 2022 Looking Glass Counselling | Bridge the Gap participant (name has been changed to protect identity) –

“The Bridge the Gap program literally saved my life. It has contributed to my stability by providing a safe space for me in times of extreme turmoil and emotional chaos. The low-cost counselling fee has removed the financial barriers and allowed me to prioritize my mental health. I feel so grateful for this program and my counsellor.”

Quick Facts:

The program expansion will include support for at least five master's degree counselling students at one time and hiring two to three full- time registered community counsellors.

Approximately one million Canadians meet the diagnostic criteria for an eating disorder.

Eating disorders have the highest overall mortality rate of any mental illness, with estimates between 10% to 15%.

For females 15 to 24 years old, the mortality rate associated with anorexia nervosa is 12 times greater than that of all other causes of death combined.

