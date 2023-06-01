Joint statement on Intergenerational Day

Submit Release
CANADA, June 1 - Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care, and Brittny Anderson, Special Advisor on Youth, have issued the following joint statement in recognition of Intergenerational Day on June 1, 2023:

“On Intergenerational Day, we celebrate the meaningful connections forged between generations. Research shows that intergenerational relationships offer benefits to both younger and older people, including the opportunity to learn new things.

“From insight into the past to understanding new and current information and technologies, intergenerational friendships help people embrace different perspectives and adopt a more open-minded approach to life.

“We encourage people to come together to help close the generational gap and build a sense of community. Intergenerational relationships and the sharing of ideas allow both younger and older generations to overcome stereotypes and gain a better understanding of different age groups.

“Intergenerational connections offer support through challenging times, reduce social isolation and positively impact mental health. They allow younger people the opportunity to be more connected to community, learn new life and social skills, as well as share their knowledge and skills with older generations.

“We encourage you to reach out and connect with people in your community, whether through participating in community service, delivering groceries for an older neighbour, spending time with a grandchild or young person in your life, or simply socializing together and making a new friend. Take a moment to reflect and see how you can engage with a different generation.

“We also invite you to check out the Creating Caring Communities toolkit, which provides resources to support learning, understanding and mutual respect between generations.

“On behalf of government, we would like to wish everyone in B.C. a happy Intergenerational Day. Let us continue to celebrate and build on these invaluable relationships.”

Learn More:

Creating Caring Communities: http://www.bccare.ca/wp-content/uploads/BCCPA-Intergenerational-Toolkit.pdf

