City of Fernie and Teck celebrate official grand opening of Fernie Skate Park

CANADA, May 16 - From the City of Fernie: https://fernie.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/172598/?preview=172599

The City of Fernie and Teck are hosting a community celebration today to officially open the City’s new "all-wheel" Fernie Skate Park.

The newly redeveloped Skate Park has been designed for a variety of “all-wheel” sports including skateboarding, inline skating, BMX biking, and scootering. It features accessible design and progressive features intended for all-ages, skills, and abilities to enjoy, making it an inclusive recreation amenity and community hub in the heart of downtown Fernie.

The redevelopment of the Skate Park was made possible by $1.28 million in joint federal and provincial funding through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. In addition, a $250,000 donation from Teck, $210,000 from the Province of British Columbia’s Resort Municipality Initiative and $100,000 from Columbia Basin Trust supported the development of the roof structure over a portion of the Skate Park. The covered area will further enhance accessibility for families and visitors by providing additional protection from weather, extending the park's seasonality.

Following six months of community engagement on the design of the Skate Park, the City broke ground on the project last summer. With the finishing touches finalized this spring, the new “all-wheel” Skate Park is a milestone achievement in line with the City of Fernie’s goal of encouraging healthy living and community participation in recreational activities through accessible and inclusive amenities.

The new Skate Park includes:

A fully accessible and inclusive all wheel park for public use.

A covered area to extend the use of the skate park in the shoulder seasons.

Progressive features to allow all-ages and abilities to safely learn and advance their skills.

Designated areas for spectators.

A central location adjacent to local trail systems, and connected to the downtown core and other recreation amenities.

Designed with environmentally sustainable elements, and landscaping.

Shade structures to provide protection from the sun and weather.

Fernie Skate Park will become a hub for Fernie’s youth programming initiatives, community events, and local competitions.

To celebrate the grand opening of the Fernie Skate Park, the City of Fernie, Teck, Columbia Basin Trust, the province of British Columbia, the Government of Canada, and New Line Skateparks, are hosting a grand opening event today, Thursday, May 16th, from 4:00pm - 8:00pm, for the public at the Skate Park. The event is family friendly and will include demonstrations by semi-pro skaters and local talent, live music, food trucks, prize draws and free swag.

Quotes:

“We are excited and proud to have supported this project that will give all riders in the community a place to come together, play, learn, and have fun. Projects like this park are invaluable in bringing our communities closer together, and we will continue backing them from coast to coast to coast,” said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

“People of all ages in Fernie can now enjoy a modern, upgraded, all-wheel park that is free and open to everyone,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “We’re partnering with all orders of government to invest in projects like this that support healthy living and bring people together so they can get the most out of their community.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Fernie’s new all-wheel skate park. This skate park was designed with extensive input from our community, and provides an inclusive space for skateboarders, BMX riders, and scooter riders alike to hone their skills and connect with fellow riders. We are grateful to our funding partners for their contributions, and are looking forward to the Fernie Skate Park becoming an animated recreation hub, and seeing the positive impact on our residents and visitors for years to come,” said Nic Milligan, Mayor of Fernie, B.C.

“Teck is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities where our employees, and their families, live, work, and play. We are proud to have worked with all partners to support the development of the new Fernie Skate Park, helping to increase more recreational hubs in the Elk Valley,” said Robin Sheremeta, President, Coal Business Unit, Teck.

About City of Fernie

The City of Fernie is located in a spectacular natural setting in southeastern British Columbia. A resort municipality with a year-round population of 6,200, Fernie has a small town charm at the centre of one of the most unique and desirable regions in B.C. The City strives to be an economically, environmentally, and socially vibrant and resilient community where quality of life is paramount.

About Teck

As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck.