Province strengthens parks protection, nature conservation

CANADA, June 1 - The Province is contributing $10 million to the BC Parks Foundation to help strengthen the long-term protection of B.C.’s natural beauty and provide more opportunities for everyone to connect with nature.

“The BC Parks Foundation brings British Columbians together to care for the incredible network of parks and protected areas that we cherish and that help define our province,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “This $10-million contribution further ensures the foundation’s long-term sustainability, so that together we can preserve many more of the most beautiful places and unique ecosystems in B.C. for our children, our grandchildren and for generations to come.”

Established in 2017 through an initial $10-million grant from the Province, the BC Parks Foundation is independent of government and serves as the official charitable partner of BC Parks. It is modelled after the Golden Gate Conservancy in California, and is the first of its kind in Canada, operating similar to a hospital foundation that raises support beyond government’s core funding.

Since its creation, the foundation has attracted tens of thousands of supporters in British Columbia and beyond. Donors have collectively contributed $150 million, including the largest gifts in B.C. and Canadian conservation history. Contributions have helped protect 23 valuable places, and one contribution supported work with the Tahltan Nation to protect the 3,500-hectare Tenh Dẕetle Conservancy (Ice Mountain) near Mount Edziza Provincial Park.

“Today, the Province is making sure that British Columbians will always have a place to come together in the spirit of gratitude and celebration to support parks and protected areas, so that they flourish forever,” said Andy Day, CEO, BC Parks Foundation. “Nothing else provides so many benefits for so many people over time, whether by improving your mental and physical health, reducing climate change impacts, protecting other species, contributing to our economy or creating wonderful experiences with friends and family.”

The foundation has also brought interpretive experiences back to parks through a park ambassador program that provides youth-led programs and activities to more than 250,000 park visitors. Other programs include story trails featuring First Nations youth and Elders, and opportunities for vulnerable and marginalized British Columbians to spend time in parks.

The BC Parks Foundation works with a variety of partners that are willing to commit to long-term management of areas for conservation. In addition, the foundation launched Canada’s first park prescription program with more than 10,000 health-care professionals who are working to improve their patient’s health by spending time in nature.

“Support from the BC Parks Foundation allowed Mosaic to provide programming for vulnerable newcomers to Canada – 99% of whom are refugees – to connect with nature, enjoy the outdoors and create connections in a safe and supportive environment, which is essential to their successful settlement,” said Monica Navarro, executive director, Mosaic Settlement and Employment Services for Newcomers. “This connection with the land is essential, as it has allowed space to reground, reflect and refocus.”

In September 2022, the BC Parks Foundation launched its latest initiative – the 25x25 campaign to protect 25% of B.C.’s land and waters by 2025 in partnership with Indigenous Peoples and the Province. The campaign also encourages British Columbians to help collect 25 million observations of life, enjoy 25 parks or outdoor activities responsibly and safely, and spend a minimum of 2.5 hours per week outside.

The Province is working to conserve and protect 30% of B.C.’s land base by 2030.

Quick Facts:

BC Parks manages one of the largest park systems in North America, with more than 1,000 provincial parks, recreation areas, conservancies, ecological reserves, protected areas and other conservation areas.

B.C. has one of the highest percentages of its land base dedicated to protected areas of all provincial Canadian jurisdictions.

In 2019, the BC Parks Foundation purchased 800 hectares of land in the Princess Louisa Inlet, marking one of the first crowdfunded park land acquisitions in the world.

Another 260 hectares of land in the Princess Louisa Inlet was purchased in 2020, including the iconic One Eye Mountain.

Learn More:

For information about BC Parks, visit: https://bcparks.ca/

For information about the BC Parks Foundation, visit: https://bcparksfoundation.ca/