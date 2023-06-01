Results released from K'ómoks Treaty public engagement

CANADA, June 1 - The Province of British Columbia, the Government of Canada and K’ómoks First Nation are releasing a “what we heard report” from discussions with the public about the closing of K’ómoks treaty negotiations.

From May through October 2022, K’ómoks, Canada and the Province engaged with local communities in K’ómoks First Nation territory to raise awareness about the closing of treaty negotiations. Subject to further and ongoing consultation, negotiations are expected to close in 2024.

The report describes engagement activities and participation rates, such as feedback and questions collected during engagement, along with responses from negotiating partners.

As negotiations draw to a close, public engagement about the treaty is essential for building awareness, strengthening relationships in the region and advancing reconciliation.

Treaties are the embodiment of living relationships between First Nations and the federal and provincial governments. They help to support strong, healthy, thriving communities, benefit Indigenous Peoples, and set partners on a clear path to reconciliation.

The K’ómoks Treaty is intended to create jobs, promote investment and economic development, build housing, support tourism and encourage investments in infrastructure, which will benefit the Comox Valley and region.

Further outreach and engagement with local communities will be undertaken throughout the close of negotiations and implementation of the treaty.

Learn More:

Learn about K'ómoks Treaty negotiations and read the “what we heard” report here: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/engagement/komoks-treaty