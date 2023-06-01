Andean Cultural Center of Rhode Island 30th Anniversary Art Exhibition on display at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill, June 9- Sept. 20

RHODE ISLAND, June 1 - Opening reception is on Thursday, June 15, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Providence, RI— The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today the Andean Cultural Center of Rhode Island 30th Anniversary Art Exhibition will be on display from June 9 to Sept. 20 at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill on the main floor of the state's Administration Building in Providence. This collaborative exhibition features the works of four local Andean-American artists Nilton Cardenas, Cranston, Steve Duque, North Providence, Pablo Rodriguez-Masjoan, Pawtucket, and Gabriel Rojas, Providence.

The Opening Reception in the Atrium Gallery will be on Thursday, June 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It's open to the public and will feature live music, professional dancers, and poetry readings in the Indigenous language of Quechua. Special award recognition from the Andean Cultural Center will be given to Gladys Corvera Baker and Betty Bernal for their contributions to the Andean Cultural Center of Rhode Island.

On Friday, Sept. 15, Meet the Artists from noon to 1 p.m. is also open to the public.

"RISCA is honored to partner with ACCRI on this milestone celebration and exhibition," Lynne McCormack, Executive Director of RISCA, said. "We are grateful for the organizations' past contributions to the cultural life of the state and look forward to its continued commitment to sharing the traditions of the Andean community in Rhode Island and beyond."

"We are excited to showcase the diverse talents of the Andean-American community in Rhode Island by delivering an unforgettable experience, certain to pique interest and wonder," said André Herrera, President of ACCRI. "This event is an opportunity for us to reflect on our past, celebrate our present, and chart a course for a more sustainable future. We are grateful to RISCA for their partnership and support, and we look forward to sharing our cultural heritage with the wider community."

Upcoming Gallery Events Opening Reception, Thursday, June 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meet the Artists, Friday, Sept. 15, from noon to 1 p.m. Both events are at the Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill on the first floor of the state Administration Building in Providence, and open to the public.

Exhibit Details What: Andean Cultural Center of Rhode Island 30th Anniversary Art Exhibition, Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill, Providence. When: On display, June 9-Sept. 20. Open to the public, weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Where: Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill is on the first floor of the state Administration Building in Providence

The Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill was developed to exhibit the work of Rhode Island artists in the State Capitol Complex. It hosts exhibits on a rotating basis, in partnership with several state agencies & organizations. The art gallery enhances Capitol Hill as a destination point for visitors, as well as for the many people who visit Administration offices or attend conferences at One Capitol Hill. It also enriches the work environment for the hundreds of state workers who spend their workday in the building.

Centro Cultural Andino was established in 1993 with a mission to unite people of Andean-American descent living in Rhode Island. The organization has since evolved into The Andean Cultural Center of Rhode Island, a 501c3 non-profit charity dedicated to promoting and preserving Andean culture and heritage. Andean culture refers to the Indigenous peoples of the Andes. This region includes the longest continental mountain range in the world that extends through six South American countries. These countries include Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.