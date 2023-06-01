Submit Release
­­­­­Governor McKee Issues Proclamation Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month

RHODE ISLAND, June 1 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today issued a proclamation designating June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

"Rhode Island stands with the LGBTQ+ community this month and every month. In June, we take the time to celebrate and honor the contributions that the LGBTQ+ community has made to the Ocean State," said Governor McKee. "Diversity is what makes us all stronger. We will continue to push back against intolerance to ensure all individuals are safe and welcome in Rhode Island."

"With LGBTQ+ rights under attack in states across the nation, welcoming Pride Month is more important than ever. Today's celebration is our promise that Rhode Island is and always will be a refuge from persecution," said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos.

The State House will be illuminated with Pride colors on June 1 and from June 16 through June 18 for Pride Weekend.

