18th Annual East Africa Business Network Conference Collaborates with Africa Data Foundation

IRVING, TEXAS, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The East Africa Business Network (EABN) is excited to announce its 18th Annual Conference, in collaboration with the Africa Data Foundation (ADF), to be held on October 11th through 14th at the Marriott in Irving, Texas. The conference will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders from East Africa and beyond to discuss and explore the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in various industries and sectors.

This year's conference will feature various topics and industries, including real estate, creative industries, education, food security, water solutions, healthcare, finance, emergent technologies, energy, sports, logistics, manufacturing, AGOA, women connecting women, and more. Attendees can attend workshops, panel discussions, and networking events and explore the latest products and services from exhibitors.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Africa Data Foundation for our 18th Annual Conference," said EABN Chairwoman Elsa Juko-McDowell. "This partnership will provide invaluable insights and data on the latest trends and opportunities in East Africa and will help ensure that our attendees have the most up-to-date information to succeed in today's global marketplace."

The EABN Conference is an important event for anyone interested in doing business in East Africa or connecting with the region's top entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders. The collaboration with ADF will provide attendees access to the latest data and insights on the region, helping them make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

To register for the conference or learn more about the event, please visit the EABN website.

About East Africa Business Network (EABN)

The East Africa Business Network (EABN) is a non-profit organization that promotes trade, investment, and entrepreneurship in East Africa. Founded in 2004, EABN provides a platform for businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs to network, share knowledge, and explore opportunities in East Africa and beyond. EABN also includes training, mentorship, and other resources to help entrepreneurs and businesses succeed in the global marketplace.

About Africa Data Foundation (ADF)

The Africa Data Foundation (ADF) is a non-profit organization that aims to improve data quality and availability in Africa. Founded in 2019, ADF provides data-driven insights and analysis to inform decision-making in governments, businesses, and civil society organizations across the continent. ADF also works to build data literacy and capacity among African policymakers, researchers, and other stakeholders.