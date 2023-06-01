EVER Square Announces Krispy Kreme Coming Soon
EVER Square welcomes first Krispy Kreme in Alberta in 2024EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail and professional centre on “Gateway to Edmonton” welcomes first Krispy Kreme in Alberta
Today, EVER Real Estate Developments announces Krispy Kreme opening their first Alberta location at EVER Square, the seven-building development on Calgary Trail and Gateway Blvd, just north of Whitemud Drive. The site is the future home of national and North American franchises, local wellness providers, and many health care specialists and office professionals.
The site welcomes the global doughnut chain as they expand their Canadian reach to Edmonton with a new Hot Light Factory store, a location that will not only serve as a drive-thru and dine-in QSR but will also function as their production facility for future standalone locations in and around Edmonton.
“The addition of Krispy Kreme to not just our development, but to Edmonton and Alberta, brings additional excitement that will attract visitors from throughout the province,” said Sam Narayan, Partner and President. “We are thrilled that they chose our site for their first and flagship Edmonton factory.”
“We are excited to bring the Krispy Kreme brand to Edmonton. We think the site at EVER Square is a fantastic entry point to the market. It will allow us to serve customers how they choose either via the drive-thru or by coming inside the Hot Light Theatre Shop to enjoy Original Glazed doughnuts right off the line,” said Krispy Kreme Management.
Krispy Kreme
For over 80 years, Krispy Kreme has been serving their world-famous Original Glazed doughnut around the world. In 2001 that experience came to Canada with their first store opening in Mississauga, Ontario followed shortly thereafter by a location in Montreal, Quebec. Presently, they have 13 locations across the country with more underway.
At the Hot Light Factory store customers can enjoy the ultimate Krispy Kreme experience and see doughnuts being made in their unique Doughnut Theatre.
Doughnuts are made fresh throughout the day for in-store customers and are supplied to surrounding Doughnut Cafés where applicable.
EVER Square
EVER Square is paving the way for enlivened architecture and Class A businesses to change the landscape along the Calgary Trail & Gateway Blvd corridor.
The development consists of a six-storey professional office tower with underground parking, four national drive-thrus, a lube service station, and single-story retail building. Construction is currently underway for the approximately 110,000 sq. ft. development on a 6-acre parcel and is anticipated to reach substantial completion in Q3 2024.
Limited vacancy remains within the professional office tower. Visit Eversquare.ca for more information.
Colliers Edmonton
Colliers is a leader in tenant representation in Edmonton, working with tenants and landlords to find mutually beneficial spaces that meet specific needs and budgets. With their extensive experience, Colliers has a deep understanding of the factors critical to finding the right space, guiding clients through the process with ease and ensuring a successful outcome.
“It was a pleasure to work with EVER RED to place Krispy Kreme in a destination worthy of development and further add to the resurgence of Calgary Trail + Gateway Blvd,” says Afsar Khurshed, Associate Vice President of Colliers Retail.
EVER RED would also like to recognize Adel Hanafi, Vice President of Investment Sales and Leasing for RE/MAX Excellence Commercial Division, for his role in creating the relationship with Colliers Edmonton and their client, Krispy Kreme.
