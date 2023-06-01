Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces $70,000 in Grants to Promote Local Dairy Products 

BOSTON — Today, the Massachusetts Dairy Promotion Board (MDPB), in conjunction with the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR), announced two dairy promotion grants totaling $70,000 to fund projects that will advance the image, sale of and demand for local dairy products. These funded grant projects for the 2024 Fiscal Year include education initiatives to Massachusetts communities on the importance and nutritional benefits of dairy products. In addition, the projects will bring greater awareness to the contributions of our dairy farmers and provide more resources to our schools to support the consumption of Massachusetts dairy products.

The Commonwealth is home to 108 dairy farms situated on a total of 49,744 acres of farmland. In Massachusetts, the dairy industry contributes approximately $45 million to the state’s local economy and produces roughly 188 million pounds of fresh, nutritious, wholesome milk a year, used to make many value-added products like cheese, yogurt, ice cream, and butter.

“The Massachusetts dairy industry preserves close to 50,000 acres of farmland using best land management practices,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “We appreciate our hardworking dairy farmers for their innovation in dairy farming practices. We’re glad to recognize them for their production of high-quality and sustainable dairy products.”

“For generations, Massachusetts dairy farmers have prided themselves on producing the finest dairy products,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randle. “As someone who grew up on a fifth-generation dairy farm in Western Massachusetts, I’ve seen the challenges that our dairy producers face. These promotional grant awards will go a long way to help educate and inform consumers about the environmental, economic, and nutritional qualities of dairy products and highlight how Massachusetts dairy farmers are continuing to lead by example with respect to climate change adaptations and clean energy solutions.”

The Massachusetts Dairy Promotion Board grant is funded through check-off dollars received from Massachusetts dairy producers. The nine-member board is comprised of a group of state officials, dairy farmers, and other representatives from the dairy industry. Created as a result of the Dairy Preservation Act of 2008, the goal of the Board is to increase the consumption of Massachusetts dairy products. This goal is carried out through the annual release of the Massachusetts Dairy Promotion Grant Program.

The following non-profits are receiving grants through the FY24 Massachusetts Dairy Promotion Board Grant program:

New England Dairy Promotion Board has been awarded $20,000 to build Millennial families’ trust of Massachusetts dairy farmers and their dairy products by developing and executing experiential consumer events in partnership with a local Massachusetts dairy processor(s). Event locations could include community events, give-back events, community centers, road races, etc.

New England Dairy & Food Council has been awarded $50,000 to grow dairy sales and build trust among youth in schools through the school meal equipment and marketing grants.

