Psychotherapist and Theologian Shares Unique Perspectives on Diversity and Oneness

On a universal scale, the all-diversity of life never poses a threat. On the contrary ... It energizes matter, spirit, things, nature and humans. Differentness intrigues, initiates desires.” — Dr. Pieter Noomen

As summer unfolds, the time may be ripe to contemplate two terms that sound mutually exclusive: diversity and oneness.

People will be socializing more, enjoying the weather and taking vacations … trying new experiences, making new friends and putting as much of the bad news as they can in their rear-view mirrors. Dr. Pieter Noomen believed oneness and diversity were vital parts of what he called the Real Reality.

"If you plant yourself firmly in the one reality I speak of, you never will get wrong,” he wrote. “Oneness is for all life its first ingredient, of your existence, too. It will not change. What comes out of your mind, your hands and your mouth is invariably tainted. Everything produced on earth is somehow distorted since it's made in isolation. However, I say it not to complain about ills, but to confirm humans' true position. While you're still on earth, you can do the best you can with what you are.”

Dr. Noomen’s earthly life ended in 2019, but he left behind a treasure trove of writings, philosophies and beliefs which remain available, free to everyone, on his website, www.wordsforall.org. He said the words he wrote came from a Higher Power, which he also called the Real Reality.

“Never will I put you down for not being able to rise above earth's unnaturalness,” he wrote, quoting the Real Reality. “In every way human achievements are flawed; so perfection is not reachable. Yet one positive aspect of Earth is that it provides lessons for all how not to act. What's manifested in negative ways still uses ingredients of My eternal nature. Even evil, trying to prove there is an alternative for Me, is a part of the oneness.”

He also wrote that, while oneness may be an obvious positive goal, diversity should be embraced as well.

“On a universal scale, the all-diversity of life never poses a threat,” he wrote. “On the contrary, it is treasured in all aspects! It energizes matter, spirit, things, nature and humans. Differentness intrigues, initiates desires.”

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church. He completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches.

An example of Dr. Noomen’s “Wisdoms of the Week” from his website (www.wordsforall.org):

“It's simple yet evidently not graspable that we all, friends and foes, share the same life force. It should lead to unconditional respect, support and love for each other during our short stay on earth. This doesn't happen on a global scale. Yet it can happen in our head, in our heart and in our hands-on efforts to honor the absolute oneness of all that's in existence.”