The Village of Carpentersville Celebrates Groundbreaking of Iron Flats
On May 30th, the Village of Carpentersville held a groundbreaking ceremony for Iron Flats, a luxury apartment development estimated to be completed Fall 2024.CARPENTERSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, May 30th, the Village of Carpentersville held a groundbreaking ceremony for Iron Flats, a luxury apartment development estimated to be completed in the Fall of 2024. The event was held at the construction site at 211 Main Street. During the event, Village President Skillman, Troy Triphahn of Olive Street Group, and Heidi Lapin of WT Group, provided an introduction and overview of this exciting project, while local photographer, Jennifer Hyde, captured photos.
"This project has been highly anticipated, and I am proud of all the work that everyone has put into it," said President Skillman.
Residents can expect construction to begin this summer. The project banners have already been put up around the property.
Iron Flats will consist of 130 apartments ranging from 550-1300 sf. The site will include studio, one-bedroom, junior one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Building amenities include a rooftop deck, underground parking with a car washing station, electric car charging stations, an outdoor dog park, an indoor dog washing station, and a fitness center.
The development team is local and includes: Developer, Olive Street Realty Group of Hoffman Estates, IL. Architect, Digibilt of Skokie, IL. Engineers of Record, WT Group of Hoffman Estates, IL. Electrical, HVAC, and sustainable energy solutions engineer, Thermflo of Buffalo Grove, IL and General Contractor, Builtech of Schaumburg, IL.
Tania Gomez
Village of Carpentersville
+1 224-293-1625
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter