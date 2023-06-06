Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,455 in the last 365 days.

NEW cGMP NMR Services for Pharmaceutical Development and Release Testing

cGMP 400MHz NMR System at Triclinic Labs, Inc.

cGMP 400MHz NMR System at Triclinic Labs, Inc.

Due to overwhelming requests for cGMP NMR services, we invested heavily in upgrades, instrument compliance for FDA regulations, and validating the software.

NMR has become a vital technique for chemical development companies not only for structure elucidation but also for use in Chemistry Manufacturing and Control (CMC) requirements.”
— Byungsu Kwon, Ph.D.
LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Triclinic Labs, Inc. is pleased to announce it has completed cGMP Qualification of its 400MHz Bruker NEO Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometer. Due to overwhelming client requests for cGMP NMR services, Triclinic invested heavily in upgrades and in making the instrument compliant with Food and Drug Administration regulations for the pharmaceutical industry, including validating the instrument software.

Dr. Byungsu Kwon who leads Triclinic Labs' solids and liquids NMR Analysis group announced the new capabilities: "NMR has become a vital technique for chemical development companies not only for structure elucidation but also for use in Chemistry Manufacturing and Control (CMC) requirements. In support of The United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) General Chapter <761> Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy and other Compendial chapters (e.g., <1761>), Triclinic Labs offers multi-dimensional cGMP liquids analysis with a broadband probe allowing for a myriad of experiments (1H, 13C, 15N, 19F, 31P, etc.) at variable temperatures (280K (7C) – 323K (50C)). Our solid-state services, although currently non-GMP, are provided via a 4 mm Cross-Polarization Magic Angle Spinning (CPMAS) probe and associated high-power amplifiers for broadband solid-state NMR analysis.

In addition to the requirements described in the USP documents, any analytical system used for the creation of analysis data for pharmaceuticals must also comply with the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 21 CFR Part 11 regulations regarding electronic records and validation of electronic signatures. Triclinic Labs has qualified the instrument for cGMP use and has validated the software for compliance. Dr. Kwon stated "Our cGMP NMR analysis capabilities also include method development, validation, and release testing."

For more information on how Triclinic Labs can assist with cGMP NMR sample analysis needs, please request a free consultation by clicking here. (https://tricliniclabs.com/page-directory/materials-analysis-services/nuclear-magnetic-resonnance-NMR-spectroscopy-services-from-triclinic-labs.html) To contact Byungsu Kwon, you may email him at rfi@tricliniclabs.com.

Shawn Comella
Triclinic Labs, Inc.
+1 765-588-6200 ext. 302
scomella@tricliniclabs.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

NEW cGMP NMR Services for Pharmaceutical Development and Release Testing

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more