Solar4Pools Introduces New High Tech Solar Pool Heater
Revolutionizing pool heating while making a positive impact on the environment.
It took a lot of talented people to design and perfect the SolAqua28 and it has exceeded all of our expectations. We are very proud of its performance.”SYKESVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar4Pools, Inc. is introducing the SolAqua28 solar pool heater. SolAqua28 is a game-changer in the world of pool heating, combining the power of solar energy with cutting-edge technology to create the perfect swimming experience by elevating your pool temperature by a remarkable 8 to 12 degrees in just one day.
— Ken Barksdale
This product replaces the need for gas or electricity to heat a pool which saves both the consumer money and reduces energy consumption. Years of development and testing by many talented engineers and designers have perfected this patent pending technology. Harnessing the power of solar energy, the SolAqua28 is a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for heating pools.
The SolAqua28 is easy to install and is compatible with all pool types. With its user-friendly interface and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, you can effortlessly set and monitor your pool's temperature from anywhere using your smartphone.
Please see us on Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/solaqua28/solar4pools
