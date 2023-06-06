Submit Release
News Search

There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 228,246 in the last 365 days.

Solar4Pools Introduces New High Tech Solar Pool Heater

The SolAqua28 Pool Heater

The SolAqua28 Pool Heater

Revolutionizing pool heating while making a positive impact on the environment.

It took a lot of talented people to design and perfect the SolAqua28 and it has exceeded all of our expectations. We are very proud of its performance.”
— Ken Barksdale
SYKESVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar4Pools, Inc. is introducing the SolAqua28 solar pool heater. SolAqua28 is a game-changer in the world of pool heating, combining the power of solar energy with cutting-edge technology to create the perfect swimming experience by elevating your pool temperature by a remarkable 8 to 12 degrees in just one day.

This product replaces the need for gas or electricity to heat a pool which saves both the consumer money and reduces energy consumption. Years of development and testing by many talented engineers and designers have perfected this patent pending technology. Harnessing the power of solar energy, the SolAqua28 is a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for heating pools.

The SolAqua28 is easy to install and is compatible with all pool types. With its user-friendly interface and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, you can effortlessly set and monitor your pool's temperature from anywhere using your smartphone.

Please see us on Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/solaqua28/solar4pools

Kenneth P Barksdale
Solar4Pools, Inc.
+1 877-527-8228
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Solar4Pools Introduces New High Tech Solar Pool Heater

Distribution channels: Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more