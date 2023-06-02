Josie Music Awards Best Rock Group Nominees The Almas Sign With Wake Up! Music Rocks
Indie Record Label Wake Up! Music Rocks signs Nu Music sensation The Almas! Joining an already impressive roster of Nu Rock/Metal bands, The Almas will fit in perfectly with the bar of excellence Wake Up! Music Rocks has become known for throughout the world.
Pepper Gomez, House Vocalist and Founder of the Label, states, “l have been listening to and watching The Almas for a while now - as have many others. Though what first drew me to them was their music, I have been equally impressed by their work ethic. After learning about what drives their art and voyaging to see them live, I knew in my heart that I wanted to sign them. I spent summers of my youth in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and that connection was unexpected and welcome. This is a happy day for me and Wake Up! Music Rocks. I’m especially indebted to Nolan Hodges who thought of me as a potential partner for the band. He has been doing great things for The Almas!”
Nolan Hodges, President, MK Music USA LLC shares, “Knowing how hard The Almas work and how dedicated they are to connecting with fans, we were in search of a label that not only matched our drive but also the band’s passion for the music and still keep true to their independence. Wake Up! Music Rocks is a perfect fit and they made us all feel like family from the first contact through the signing process and continue to impress. We feel like we’re home.“
The Almas agree stating, "It is an absolute honor and pleasure to be working with Pepper and Wake Up! Music Rocks. We work hard to surround ourselves with like minded souls who embody the same passion for music and appreciation for the power that music can impart on this world. Wake Up! Music Rocks is the perfect fit for us and we are blessed to be a part of the family!"
The Almas are a Nu rock band from New Munster, Wisconsin. The band is composed of Crystal Teigland as front woman and lead vocalist, founding member Frank Slifka on lead guitar, Josh Sukowski on guitar, and Andrew Ehredt on drums. With all these pieces working perfectly together, The Almas are a showcase of song writing and ace musicians with Diva Crystal Teigland who sings and dances up a commanding storm.
Since forming in 2016, the band has released a self-titled EP and two full length albums 'Back To Bad' and ‘Truth Sells’. In promotion of their music, the band has performed with artists such as Saliva, Buckcherry, Royal Bliss, Plush, Saving Abel, Eva Under Fire, Wayland, and touring with Smile Empty Soul.
Also known for their intense touring, in 2022 the band has covered over 39,000 miles across the United States and thrilled audiences with close to 100 shows.
2023 continues the Almas’ pace of sharing their music with the fans with the added accolade of being Josie Music Awards Nominees for both Best Rock Group 2023 and Best Music Video for their song, “Cage.”
The Almas are well known for their undying commitment to mental health awareness, including their support of numerous veteran events, including Rock 2 Stop 22.
The Almas exists for its fans, because of its fans.
