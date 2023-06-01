Zette Wins Harvard Alumni Startup Accelerator
The Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Accelerator 2023 Demo Day top prize went to Zette
Participating in this accelerator has been such a blessing, and winning Harvard’s Demo Day has been both a testament to our mission and to our company’s future prospects.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Media technology startup Zette was announced as the 2023 Demo Day Winner of the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Accelerator, sponsored by Pegasus Tech Ventures, taking home the 1st place prize for its mission to democratize access to high quality news.
— Yehong Zhu, founder and CEO
Now in its second cohort, the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Accelerator was founded to help Harvard’s entrepreneurial ecosystem grow and scale. Featuring a batch of 11 alumni companies out of hundreds of applications, the intensive accelerator provides world-class instruction for select Harvard alumni startups to expand operations and raise venture capital.
The 3-month accelerator program concluded with a Demo Day, where all participating companies pitched in front of an expert panel of judges. In winning Demo Day, Zette is invited to the Startup World Cup in San Francisco for the chance to compete for a $1 million dollar grand prize.
“We are thrilled to be recognized amongst the best and brightest entrepreneurial minds out of Harvard,” says founder and CEO Yehong Zhu. “Participating in this accelerator has been such a blessing, and winning Harvard’s Demo Day has been both a testament to our mission and to our company’s future prospects.”
Zette launched publicly in 2023 to give readers pay-per-article access to hundreds of paywalled publications, all while sharing revenue with newsrooms. Interested readers can unlock their curiosity at zette.com.
About Zette:
Zette is a venture-backed media startup that gives readers pay-per-article access to paywalled publications, all while sharing revenue with newsrooms. Download the Zette browser extension to open, read and share quality journalism behind paywalls.
Zette was founded in 2020 by 26-year-old Yehong Zhu, a former Forbes journalist, Twitter product manager and Harvard philosophy graduate.
Learn more at www.zette.com.
About Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs
Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs, Inc. (HAE) is a volunteer-managed non-profit organization with 19 Chapters worldwide, connecting over 18,000 Harvard alumni, faculty, students, and friends from across the University and throughout the world. Since our beginnings, HAE has served as a meeting place for entrepreneurial alumni, students, faculty and staff from all of Harvard's schools. For more information, please check out www.harvardae.org
About Pegasus Tech Ventures
Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with $2 Billion in assets under management. Pegasus offers intellectual and financial capital to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. Some of the 35+ corporations that have partnered with Pegasus include ASUS, Aisin (Toyota), SEGA, Sojitz, and NGK/NTK. With funds from these corporate partners, Pegasus has invested in over 200 companies, such as SpaceX, Airbnb, SoFi, Doordash, 23andMe, Bird, Color, Carbon, and many more. Learn more at www.pegasustechventures.com.
Pegasus also founded and sponsors Startup World Cup, one of the biggest and richest startup competitions in the world. Startup World Cup extends to over 70 countries across six continents, with a Grand Finale in Silicon Valley featuring a $1 million investment prize. The goal of Startup World Cup is to support regional innovation ecosystems and connect them to Silicon Valley. Learn more at www.startupworldcup.io.
Axel Bobee
Zette
press@zette.com