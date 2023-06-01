Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Steps in to Prevent Foreclosure on Elizabeth Siliezar's Home
through the assistance of Consumer Defense Law Group.OAKLEY, CA, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartwarming turn of events, Elizabeth Siliezar, a resident of Oakley, CA, has been spared from the devastating consequences of foreclosure, thanks to the relentless efforts of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. Facing financial hardship after her husband abandoned her and struggling to raise her grandchildren, Siliezar found herself on the verge of losing her cherished home due to mounting debts and exorbitant fees charged by the bank.
She contacted the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates on October 7, 2022, to seek help regarding the foreclosure date of November 26, 2022. Siliezar had been managing two loans on her property, with the first mortgage being current. However, the second mortgage had become a significant burden, as she was $36,000 Delinquent with a 9% interest rate and a $197 monthly payment. She struggled to keep up with the payments amidst the emotional and financial toll of her husband's departure. The mounting interest and additional fees imposed by the bank compounded her challenges, leaving her in a precarious position.
Recognizing the urgency of Siliezar's situation, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates refers to the Consumer Defense Law Group. With the expertise and dedication of the attorneys at the Consumer Defense Law Group, a lawsuit, case # C23-00835 was filed against the lender to halt the foreclosure proceedings and secure a more favorable outcome for Siliezar.
The lawsuit, backed by a comprehensive analysis of Siliezar's financial situation and the lender's predatory lending practices, revealed the unjust burden she had been facing. The Consumer Defense Law Group argued that the lender had taken advantage of Siliezar's vulnerable circumstances, and their actions violated consumer protection laws and regulations.
Later The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates helped Siliezar get a free loan modification, effectively reducing her interest rate from 9% to 8% with the Zero delinquent amount with the new monthly payment of $177.30 and eliminating the excessive interest charges that had threatened her ability to retain ownership of her home.
Siliezar expressed her gratitude for the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and Consumer Defense Law Group, stating, "I am overwhelmed with joy and relief knowing that I can continue living in the home where I've built so many memories. The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and CDLG has been a lifeline for me and my family during this difficult time. I hope their work will inspire others to seek help and find the support they need."
As the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and the Consumer Defense Law Group continue their efforts to protect consumer rights, stories like Elizabeth Siliezar's inspire hope and remind us of the transformative impact that dedicated advocacy can have on those in need.
For more information, contact 855-622-2435 or www.NACALaw.org.
J. De La Vega
NonProfit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
+1 8556222435
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram