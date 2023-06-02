Working Solutions NYC, Law Firm Focused on Severance, and Unpaid Wage Litigation in NY & NJ, Announces Review Milestones
The law firm is announcing a review milestone on Google reviews, topping forty reviews as one of the top-rated employment law firms in New York, NY.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions NYC, a team of top-rated attorneys working on employment, severance, and unpaid wages and overtime law in New York and New Jersey at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, is proud to announce a major review milestone. The law firm has topped forty reviews on Google, with a cumulative five star average.
"We know that online reviews should be taken with a grain of salt, as the only review that truly matters is that of a satisfied client as to his or her experience with our employment law firm," explained Chris Q. Davis, managing partner at the law firm. "Nonetheless, we are proud of topping the forty review milestone on Google reviews and humbled by the five star aggregated review."
Persons who want to learn more can visit the Google reviews at https://goo.gl/maps/LamqruGrmZRnkRp9A. Alternatively, they can simply Google, "Working Solutions Law Firm New York City'' and find the listing under "employment lawyers New York City." Here are highlights of some published reviews about the law firm. One reviewer, a small business owner, appreciated their high-level counsel and the confidence they exuded in providing airtight advice. Another reviewer had a positive experience with the firm. They found them responsive, informative, and instrumental in resolving their case, ensuring their rights were upheld and their former employer made aware of their legal obligations. Finally, a third reviewer hired the team for non compete litigation. Despite facing a formidable opponent, he felt supported and achieved outstanding results. These are just a few highlights of the reviews that now top forty, with an aggregate five star average.
SEVERANCE AGREEMENTS
One area in which the law firm has become quite known in New York, NY is the area of "severance agreements'' and "severance litigation." Many high-end employees turn to the law firm for reviews of potential severance agreements, wanting a specialized attorney overview to the agreement. This allows the employee to become well-versed in his or her rights, and often to negotiate the best deal during a severance agreement. For those who might be seeking litigation support, the firm can also help during or after a severance dispute. Interested persons can visit key information pages such as the page on severance law (https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/new-york-city-severance-agreements) and the page on unpaid wages and overtime (https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/unpaid-wages-and-overtime).
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS NYC
Working Solutions NYC is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.
