Block Island Airport Gallery features R.I. artist Miranda Zhen-Yao Van-Boswell

Block Island, RI—The gallery at the Block Island Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced the opening of artworks by Miranda Zhen-Yao Van-Boswell, Providence. The exhibition runs through late-July.

Miranda Zhen-Yao Van-Boswell is an artist of the Hong Kong diaspora, currently living in the ancestral homelands of the Narragansett Nation (colonially known as Providence). She graduated from Brown University in 2020 with a BA in Visual Arts and works in photography, text and mixed media. Her work engages the triangular affair of translation, rituals of domesticity, as well as the intersection of personal and collective histories. She is a RISCA and New England Foundation of the Arts grant recipient, and has work held in the Museum of Everyday Life's permanent collection. Read more about the artist.

The 2023 exhibitors for the Block Island Gallery were chosen by panelists Lois Harada, Providence, and Jon Baylor, Wakefield.

The Block Island Airport Gallery, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promote outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The gallery present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation operates Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, the Block Island Airport and four other general aviation airports in Rhode Island. A long-time supporter of public art in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation has worked with the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts on a number of public art commissions.

