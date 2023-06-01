Scutari Introduces ‘StayNJ’ Tax Relief Plan in Senate

Trenton – Today Senate President Nicholas Scutari introduced groundbreaking senior citizen property tax relief legislation, S-1, that would reduce senior citizens property tax bills by 50 percent.

“This is a game changer for New Jersey’s seniors. We are now in the business of reducing taxes and making the state a more affordable place for people to live, work and retire. Eliminating 50 percent of their property tax bills will provide seniors more financial security so they can stay in New Jersey. These savings will give seniors and their families the ability to plan their future in New Jersey.”