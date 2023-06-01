Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,550 in the last 365 days.

Lagana Issues Statement in Support of StayNJ Plan Providing Tax Relief for Seniors

Trenton – Senator Joe Lagana (D-Bergen/Passaic) released the following statement in support of the StayNJ initiative to provide substantial property tax relief to New Jersey’s senior citizens. Senator Lagana is a sponsor of the legislation introduced in the Senate today.

 

“We have an affordability crisis in New Jersey and our seniors have been getting squeezed. This bill would provide targeted relief to some of our most vulnerable taxpayers. No one should have to choose between the home they love and basic necessities, but that is the reality for many people over the age of 65. Our seniors deserve to stay in the homes and communities they grew up in, built their business, or raised their kids. The goal of this bill is for them, and their loved ones, to stay in New Jersey.”

You just read:

Lagana Issues Statement in Support of StayNJ Plan Providing Tax Relief for Seniors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more