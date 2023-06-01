Lagana Issues Statement in Support of StayNJ Plan Providing Tax Relief for Seniors

Trenton – Senator Joe Lagana (D-Bergen/Passaic) released the following statement in support of the StayNJ initiative to provide substantial property tax relief to New Jersey’s senior citizens. Senator Lagana is a sponsor of the legislation introduced in the Senate today.

“We have an affordability crisis in New Jersey and our seniors have been getting squeezed. This bill would provide targeted relief to some of our most vulnerable taxpayers. No one should have to choose between the home they love and basic necessities, but that is the reality for many people over the age of 65. Our seniors deserve to stay in the homes and communities they grew up in, built their business, or raised their kids. The goal of this bill is for them, and their loved ones, to stay in New Jersey.”