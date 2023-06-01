Two human smuggling attempts halted at Laredo Sector I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents halted two human smuggling attempts involving commercial vehicles at the I-35 checkpoint.

On May 31, at 6:41 p.m., Border Patrol agents encountered a tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lane. Agents conducted an immigration inspection of the driver when a Service canine alerted to the cab. The driver was referred to secondary and commenced a search of the commercial vehicle. During the search, agents discovered six migrants concealed inside the cab area of the vehicle.

Later in the evening, agents encountered another tractor-trailer in the primary inspection lane. As agents conducted an immigration inspection of the driver, a Service canine again alerted to the cab of the tractor. Agents searched the cab and discovered six individuals inside the sleeper area.

Record checks were conducted on all 12 individuals, and it was revealed that they were in the country illegally. The migrants were from Honduras and Mexico. The migrants were processed accordingly, and the drivers will be prosecuted for human smuggling.

