PacketViper & Advantech Announce Strategic Partnership for Enhanced OT/IT Network Security
PacketViper leverages Advantech's cutting-edge hardware to improve security and in critical infrastructure sectors undergoing OT/IT network integration.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PacketViper, a leading provider in active cyber defense for converging OT (Operational Technology) and IT (Information Technology) networks is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Advantech, a leading industrial edge, Internet of Things (IoT) and automation solution provider. Through the new collaboration, PacketViper will utilize Advantech's advanced hardware technology to provide enhanced security and efficiency solutions for critical infrastructure sectors navigating OT/IT network integration.
The convergence of OT and IT networks has created a unique challenge for critical infrastructure sectors. As the interconnectivity of systems increases, organizations are faced with growing risks of cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure. The collaboration between PacketViper and Advantech signifies a mutual dedication to enhancing integrated cybersecurity, while also safeguarding OT and IT networks.
PacketViper's Active Cyber Defense technology is designed to detect and respond to advanced cyber threats in real time, minimizing the risk of operational downtime, supporting public safety, limiting data breaches and mitigating financial losses. Through collaboration with Advantech, PacketViper will integrate its security solutions with purpose-built industrial computing platforms, providing organizations with a comprehensive, end-to-end security solution.
Key benefits of the partnership include the following:
Enhanced Security: the integrated solution provides security teams with increased visibility and control over both OT and IT networks, reducing the risk of cyber-attacks and improving overall network security.
Operational Efficiency: the combination of PacketViper's active cyber defense technology and Advantech's industrial computing platforms will provide organizations with a single, unified system for managing cybersecurity, streamlining operations and improving operational efficiency.
Scalability: the partnership enables businesses to scale cybersecurity infrastructure to meet evolving organization needs, ensuring protection against emerging threats.
"By partnering with Advantech, we are taking a significant step forward in integrating OT and IT cybersecurity,” said Francesco Trama, PacketViper CEO. “Our combined expertise in active cyber defense and industrial computing will provide organizations with a robust, comprehensive solution to safeguard their critical infrastructure and data.”
"We're thrilled to join forces with PacketViper in tackling the urgent security issues impacting industries across the globe,” added Jeff Brown, VP of Sales for Advantech’s Industrial IoT Group. “Our combined strengths will enable us to deliver innovative, reliable and efficient cybersecurity solutions to protect against ever-evolving threats."
For more information on the PacketViper and Advantech collaboration, contact your PacketViper or Advantech representative.
About Advantech:
Founded in 1983, Advantech has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet." The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with Edge Intelligence to assist business partners and clients in connecting industrial chains. Advantech is also dedicated to working with domain-focused partners to co-create solutions that deliver advanced solutions in Industrial IoT. Learn more about Advantech at Advantech.com/.
About PacketViper:
PacketViper delivers transformative cybersecurity solutions for OT/ICS and IT practitioners in critical infrastructure industries seeking real-time visibility into their environment’s expanding attack surface. Our patented technology allows users to proactively defend OT/ICS assets, remote OT endpoints, and IT infrastructures. PacketViper’s agentless detection, prevention, containment, and response technology automates attack detection and prevention from both external and internal threats. Our solutions provide operators with the contextual security data required to act while potential threats are still in motion, and before critical OT/ICS and IT assets are compromised. For more information, visit Packetviper.com.
