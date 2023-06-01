Marquis’ Founder Will Retire in 2023, Company Continues to Innovate

OMS Solution Provider

Business Continuity Plan Ensures Marquis Will Continue to Lead the Corrections Industry in Providing Mission Critical Offender Managment Systems to State DOCs.

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Fishback Jr. (Ed), the founder, President, and CEO of Marquis Software Development (Marquis), has announced he will retire before the end of 2023. Mr. Fishback, an innovator of Offender Management Systems (OMS), started Marquis in 2000 and has grown the business to 105+ employees, 10 state agencies, and multiple county municipalities.

Over the past five years, Mr. Fishback and team have created a business continuity plan that will ensure Marquis will continue to lead the industry in providing innovative OMS solutions to state and local government for years to come.

Glenn Fishback, VP/CTO, will take over the reigns as President/CEO. Glenn has been with Marquis since its inception and has been providing solutions to state DOC’s for over 30 years. His vast experience in software development, respect by employees and customers, and unmatched understanding of corrections technology will be instrumental to the successful transfer of leadership.

Larry Powell, Marquis's Chief Operating Officer for the last 4 years, has assumed responsibility for operational strategy, finance, budgeting, and human resources needs. Larry has been with Marquis for over 21 years. “Marquis is an employee-owned company and will remain that way after Ed's retirement. Marquis will continue to be corrections-centric and focus on providing mission critical OMS solutions to our clients.”, said Mr. Powell. "The next generation of executive leadership stands poised to take Marquis into a new era of innovation and excellence, thanks to the foundation and extraordinary legacy Ed Fishback is leaving behind.".

Prior to starting Marquis, Ed, was the chief architect of Florida DOC’s Offender Based Information System (OBIS), the first OMS that tracked an offender from intake into a state facility through release into community supervision using a single application and database. The OBIS solution was then enhanced and implemented in four more state DOCs before Ed established Marquis to upgrade OBIS into a modern web-based solution named eOMIS®.

Marquis continues to transform the OMS industry by building pioneering technologies that allow DOCs to run more efficiently, safely, all while providing the information necessary to make data-driven business decisions. "Marquis Software's future has never been more compelling, and our ever-growing team of passionate, talented employees continue to impress our customers," said Glenn Fishback. "I am thrilled to help lead the company into its next phase of innovation.".

About Marquis Software

Marquis Software is the leading provider of Offender Management Systems in the correctional technology industry. For over 40 years, they have pioneered the enterprise-wide automation of corrections software through their comprehensive electronic Offender Management Information System (eOMIS®) that offers innovative solutions for Inmate Management, Electronic Health Records, and Community Supervision. eOMIS® has been implemented in 10 state Department of Corrections and in over 20 county jails. To learn more about Marquis Software, visit www.marquisware.com, or contact Ben Harrell, Director of Sales and Marketing, at (850) 766-9761 or ben.harrell@marquisware.com