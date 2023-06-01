LaborMax Staffing, an Oklahoma City Employment Agency, Partners with Welding Experts to Boost Workforce Efficiency
LaborMax Staffing - Oklahoma City, an Oklahoma City Employment Agency, Partners with Welding Experts to Boost Workforce Efficiency
Together, we can better serve our clients' needs by ensuring they have access to highly skilled welders who can contribute to their projects' success.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LaborMax Staffing - Oklahoma City, a leading provider of skilled labor in Oklahoma City, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with welding experts, a renowned provider of welding services and training programs. This collaboration aims to enhance workforce efficiency and meet the growing demand for skilled welders in various industries.
— Derick McCreary
LaborMax Staffing understands the critical role that welding plays in construction, manufacturing, and other sectors. As the demand for skilled welders continues to rise, finding qualified professionals has become a significant challenge for many businesses. Through this partnership, LaborMax Staffing - Oklahoma City and welding experts aim to bridge the gap between employers seeking skilled welders and the pool of talented individuals looking for welding opportunities.
Welding experts brings years of industry expertise and a proven track record in providing high-quality welding services and training programs. Certified welding professionals will work closely with LaborMax Staffing in Oklahoma City to identify and recruit skilled welders, ensuring that clients have access to a talented and reliable workforce for welding jobs in Oklahoma City and surrounding areas.
LaborMax Staffing is renowned for its comprehensive staffing solutions, matching skilled workers with businesses that require their expertise. By joining forces with welding experts, LaborMax Staffing - Oklahoma City expands its capabilities in the welding sector, strengthening its ability to connect qualified welders with employers seeking their services.
"We are thrilled to partner with welding experts," said Derick McCreary, owner of LaborMax Staffing - Oklahoma City. "Their industry expertise and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to provide reliable staffing solutions. Together, we can better serve our clients' needs by ensuring they have access to highly skilled welders who can contribute to their projects' success."
This collaboration will not only benefit employers but also offer exciting opportunities for welders looking for rewarding career prospects. Businesses registered with LaborMax Staffing will gain access to welding experts' who has gone through specialized training programs, enhancing their skills and employability in the market.
"We have used LaborMax Staffing successfully for over a year now," stated Nancy E., a client of LaborMax Staffing of Oklahoma City. "Their staff is always helpful and Derick always follows up to make sure everything has gone smoothly. We are a tiny account for them so it makes us feel very important to get personal service. Day staffing is hard to do right, but LaborMax Staffing has figured it out."
About LaborMax Staffing:
LaborMax Staffing is a leading provider of skilled labor solutions, connecting businesses with qualified workers in various industries. With a strong focus on personalized service and industry expertise, LaborMax Staffing has established a reputation for delivering reliable staffing solutions to meet clients' unique needs.
For more information regarding LaborMax Staffing in Oklahoma City and the welders they have available, please visit labormax.net or call (405) 310-9955. Company and the public can also visit LaborMax Staffing's location at 9356 S Western Ave Suite B, Oklahoma City, OK 73139.
Derick McCreary
LaborMax Staffing - Oklahoma City
+1 (405) 310-9955
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
LaborMax Staffing - Oklahoma City Superb Five Star Review by Rose H.