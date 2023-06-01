Following rebranding from Zenon Energy, Volstora Appoints Eelco Fichtinger as CFO
Volstora is a renewable energy infrastructure company enabling businesses to become more energy independent.ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Volstora, formerly Zenon Energy, announces Eelco Fichtinger as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With years of financial experience, Fichtinger brings his expertise to Volstora, supporting Volstora's growth. His track record and deep financial understanding of the energy industry make him a valuable addition to the Volstora team.
“Eelco is a top talent that will take our company to a new level with his experience and commitment,” says Duan van t Slot, Chief Executive Officer at Volstora.
“I am excited to join the team at Volstora and help grow the company to its potential.”, said Eelco Fichtinger, newly appointed CFO.
About Volstora
Volstora is a renewable energy infrastructure company enabling businesses to become more energy independent. The company works with its partners to streamline tailored energy storage systems that outperform – crucial to success in a highly competitive market where customers are looking for permanent solutions.
