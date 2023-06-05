Competent Boards Appoints Jeff Thomson as Senior Strategic Advisor
Industry Leader Brings Over 30 Years’ Global Experience as Board Member, CEO and CFO from Institute of Management Accountants and AT&T
I have been extremely impressed with the company’s mission to provide education and engagement and to create the C-suite and boardroom of the future”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Competent Boards, the globally recognized education and leadership development program for C-suite and board directors, announced today it has appointed Jeff Thomson as Senior Strategic Advisor. The appointment is part of the organization’s plan for accelerating its growth as a provider of training programs designed to help corporate directors and senior business executives identify opportunities and address risks related to technology transformation, ESG evolution, talent management and more in an uncertain and volatile business environment.
— Jeffrey Thomson
Thomson will provide ongoing strategic guidance and help identify key growth opportunities, enhance Competent Boards’ enterprise approach to business development, and achieve international scale.
“Jeff is a renowned industry veteran who thoughtfully guided strategy for many years, helping position organizations for continued and long-term success. We are thrilled to have him join our team,” said Helle Bank Jorgensen, Competent Boards’ Founder and CEO.
Thomson was CEO and president of the Institute of Management Accountants for nearly 15 years before retiring from the position in March 2023. During his tenure, Thomson led strategy development, which resulted in double-digit growth in its Certified Management Accountant program, and more than 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Previously, he was Financial Director and CFO of business sales for AT&T.
Jeff was recognized as a Top 100 Most Influential Person by Accounting Today in 2022. Trust Across America awarded him a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022 and Top 100 Thought Leader in Trustworthy Business in 2016. Thomson received a Master’s degree in mathematics and statistics from Montclair State University and participated in Executive Education programs at Wharton, Columbia University and MIT.
“I am excited to officially step into my role as Senior Strategic Advisor for Competent Boards. I have been extremely impressed with the company’s mission to provide education and engagement and to create the C-suite and boardroom of the future. I hope that my experience as a global board member, CEO and CFO help to make a difference”.
Jennifer McClellan
Competent Boards
+1 917-573-0989
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn