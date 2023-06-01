DART Promotes National Safety Month
The National Safety Council established June as National Safety Month. During June, DART will focus on the prevention of workplace violence.
People have the right to live free of violence.”BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Safety Council established June as National Safety Month, aiming to increase awareness of the leading safety and health risks at home and at work and everywhere in between. DART’s celebration of National Safety Month focuses on the prevention of workplace violence.
— DART
Workplace violence affects all industries; no workplace is immune. Some 2 million American workers are victims of workplace violence each year. This includes both verbal and physical attacks. In 2020, physical assaults resulted in 20,050 injuries and 392 fatalities, according to Injury Facts®.
Certain industries, including healthcare, service providers and education, are more prone to violence than others. For example, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that injuries to healthcare workers by another person more than doubled from 4,010 in 2011 to 8,590 in 2020.
Every Organization Needs to Address Workplace Violence
The National Safety Council recommends that managers and safety professionals at every workplace should develop a policy on violence that includes:
• Employee training and creating an emergency action plan
• Conducting mock training exercises with local law enforcement
• Adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward workplace violence
While technologies (e.g., weapon detection systems, panic buttons, cameras) can help organizations prevent and mitigate incidents of violence, the best tool to use is an educated staff who knows how to effectively respond to these situations. Having staff members who are trained in verbal de-escalation techniques is key to preventing a verbally escalating situation from becoming physical.
FREE Workplace Violence Safety Survey
DART recently developed a free online survey that helps organizations evaluate the safety of their workplace environment and effectiveness of their safety policies. After completing the survey, respondents can download a PDF of their completed survey and share it with their co-workers and/or employer.
Violence Prevention Begins with Education
DART, a Colorado nonprofit, provides educational resources and violence prevention training for professionals, to help them maintain a safe work environment.
DART identifies 4 critical topic areas for a violence prevention program:
1. Establish a Workshop Safety System that includes Management Support, Workplace Safety Analysis, Training and Education, and a Post-incident Response Process.
2. Instruction on de-escalation techniques.
3. Instruction on situational awareness skills.
4. Instruction on personal safety techniques with a focus on escapes, restraints, and team intervention skills.
“Violence prevention training is essential to maintaining a safe work environment and increasing employee retention”, said Michele Dusenbery, Executive Director of DART. “When all employees recognize the warning signs of an escalating situation and know how to properly respond, the response can be effective in bringing the situation back under control. Providing verbal de-escalation training to employees also demonstrates management support and can be an important component of a Workplace Safety System.”
During National Safety Month, DART is offering discounts on its online Verbal De-escalation Training. For more information about DART’s Violence Prevention trainings and resources, click here.
About DART
DART, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Colorado. With more than twenty years of experience, DART offers courses created by experts in violence prevention, law enforcement, and education. DART offers highly effective courses in violence prevention and violence management for dating, workplace, and stalking situations. DART’s goals in every workplace training session are to enhance employee confidence, ensure a safer workplace environment, and positively impact employee retention.
Twitter - https://twitter.com/DARTdefense
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dartdefense
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DARTDefense
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/dart-defense-org
www.dartdefense.org
Michele Dusenbery
DART, Inc.
+1 303-530-9447
m.dusenbery@dartdefense.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram