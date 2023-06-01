Submit Release
Upper Salmon River Chinook update 6/1/2023

Since last weeks’ update, we continue to see the return of adult Chinook bound for Sawtooth hatchery be slightly better than forecasted. The table below shows release groups from Sawtooth hatchery and the Yankee Fork Salmon River (a release of ~300,000 Sawtooth hatchery smolts), the preseason forecast to Bonneville Dam (orange column), the current estimate over Bonneville Dam (blue column), the projected return to Bonneville Dam (based on historic run timing – yellow column), and the estimated harvest share above Lower Granite Dam (green column). The estimated harvest share in the table below is based on the projected return over Bonneville, multiplied by the conversion (or survival) of Chinook from Bonneville Dam to Lower Granite Dam, minus the broodstock need, and then split 50:50 between tribal and non-tribal anglers. As I mentioned last week, the harvest share should land somewhere between 500 and 1,000 fish. We’re on track to be in that range, but we’ll know more as we see the remainder of the Sawtooth run cross over Bonneville and track conversion through the Columbia and Snake rivers. 

