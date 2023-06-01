Telecom operators in EU and Republic of Moldova agree on lowering roaming tariffs from 1 January 2024

The European Commission has welcomed the Joint Declaration from EU and Moldovan telecom operators for lower roaming charges.

The Declaration, facilitated by the Commission and Moldovan authorities, will bring benefits to citizens and businesses alike in the EU Member States, the European Economic Area (EEA), and the Republic of Moldova. Citizens travelling between these countries will soon enjoy lower charges on their calls, data, and messages. They will be able to stay in touch with friends and family more easily, and businesses will also benefit from reduced costs. The citizens will begin to benefit from the lower rates as of 1 January 2024.

“This is a significant step, which will benefit people and companies alike in the EU and of the Republic of Moldova, bringing us closer together as the Republic of Moldova continues its candidacy journey,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The Declaration will apply until 31 December 2025 and could be renewed after that date. It is voluntary and remains open for all operators willing to sign at any time.

Find out more

Press release