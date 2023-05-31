FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, June 1, 2023

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN WESTCHESTER, ORANGE, PUTNAM AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Westchester, Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, June 3, in Tuckahoe, Thursday, June 8, in Middletown, Saturday, June 10, in Patterson and Saturday, June 17, in Orangeburg.

When: Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Main Street Park, Marbledale Road, Tuckahoe

For more information, contact Det. Ashley Tuccitto at (914) 961-4800 or [email protected].

When: Thursday, June 8, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: New York State Police Middletown, 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown

For more information, contact Trooper/Sgt Michael Belgiovene at (914) 346-3566 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Patterson Fire Department, 13 Burdick Road, Patterson

For more information, contact Pete Dandreano at (914) 497-2120 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Orangeburg Fire Department, 61 Dutch Hill Road, Orangeburg

For more information, contact Trooper/Sgt Michael Belgiovene at (914) 346-3566 or [email protected].

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a car safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

