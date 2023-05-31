Submit Release
Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Car Seat Inspections And Assistance In Livingston County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Thursday, June 1, 2023

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN LIVINGSTON COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Livingston County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, June 3, in Livonia.

When: Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: First Presbyterian Church, 3837 Center Street, Livonia
For more information, contact Barbara Sturm at (585) 991-5432 or [email protected].
Additional Information: Drive-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.

This event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.  See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a car safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

###

