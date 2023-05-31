FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, June 1, 2023

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN NIAGARA AND ERIE COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Niagara and Erie counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, June 3, in Lewiston and Buffalo, and Monday, June 12, and Tuesday, June 13 in Lockport.

When: Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Mount Saint Mary's Hospital, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston

For more information, contact Health Connection at (716) 477-6205 or [email protected].

Additional Information: Please register for an appointment time.

When: Saturday, June 3, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Catholic Health Administrative Training Center, 144 Genesee Street, Buffalo

Additional Information: Please register for an appointment time. We will use the parking lot by the picnic tables to the side of the building.

For more information, contact Health Connection at (716) 477-6205 or [email protected].

When: Monday, June 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Day Road Park, 5014-5098 Day Road, Lockport

For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or [email protected].

Additional Information: This event is held in conjunction with the Barge Canal Optimist Club's Bike Rodeo event. Feel free to bring your child's bicycle for the obstacle course. Bike rodeo starts at 6 p.m.

When: Tuesday, June 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Niagara County Public Safety Building, 5574 Niagara Street Extension, Lockport

For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or [email protected].

Additional Information: Please contact Cathleen Davis to reserve a time slot and for additional directions for this location.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a car safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

